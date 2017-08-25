Embracing vacations for what they typically stand for - switching off, relaxation and seeing the sights - doesn't appear to be the case for many travelers. When Booking.com questioned over 18,000 people worldwide on what were the top phrases they'd want to know immediately in the language of the country they're visiting, results revealed that we're internet addicts, with "What's the Wi-Fi password?" one of the most popular.

The top 10 phrases most in demand are:

"What's the best way to get into town / downtown?" (46%) "What's the Wi-Fi password?" (43%) "What time is breakfast?" (41%) "Where can I get the best meal?" (40%) "Where's the bathroom?" (25%) "Bring me somewhere awesome" (22%) "I need coffee" (21%) "I can't remember my room number" (11%) "Can I request an early check in?" (11%) "Where's the closest pharmacy?" (10%)

When looking at gender preferences, we're a predictable bunch, with women far more likely than men to want to know where the bathroom is (29% of women to 21% of men), yet men are more interesting in knowing what time the bar opens (13% of men versus 7% of women)!

Empowering people to experience the world, Booking.com has translated the top phrases into some key languages, to ensure travelers can successfully get their caffeine fix, find something great to eat and stay connected from the moment they arrive.

