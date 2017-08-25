Holiday Phrases: No Need to Get Tongue-Tied
Booking.com reveals top 10 most sought-after phrases travelers say they'd benefit from knowing in local translation during the first day of their trip
- "What's the Wi-Fi password?" one of the top phrases travelers want to be able to use in the language of the destination they're visiting
- Booking.com assists travelers by translating the top 10 phrases into some of the most popular languages
The top 10 phrases most in demand are:
- "What's the best way to get into town / downtown?" (46%)
- "What's the Wi-Fi password?" (43%)
- "What time is breakfast?" (41%)
- "Where can I get the best meal?" (40%)
- "Where's the bathroom?" (25%)
- "Bring me somewhere awesome" (22%)
- "I need coffee" (21%)
- "I can't remember my room number" (11%)
- "Can I request an early check in?" (11%)
- "Where's the closest pharmacy?" (10%)
When looking at gender preferences, we're a predictable bunch, with women far more likely than men to want to know where the bathroom is (29% of women to 21% of men), yet men are more interesting in knowing what time the bar opens (13% of men versus 7% of women)!
Empowering people to experience the world, Booking.com has translated the top phrases into some key languages, to ensure travelers can successfully get their caffeine fix, find something great to eat and stay connected from the moment they arrive.
Contact
Lauren Hanafin
Booking.com US Press Office
Send Email
With a mission to empower people to experience the world, Booking.com invests in digital technology that helps take the friction out of travel. At Booking.com, we connect travellers with the world"s largest selection of incredible places to stay, including everything from apartments, vacation homes, and family-run B&Bs to 5-star luxury resorts, tree houses and even igloos. The Booking.com website and mobile apps are available in over 40 languages, offer over 1.3 million properties, and cover more than 110,000 destinations in 225 countries and territories worldwide.
Each day, more than 1.4 million room nights are reserved on our platform. So whether travelling for business or leisure, customers can instantly book their ideal accommodation quickly and easily with Booking.com, without booking fees and backed up by our promise to price match. Via our customer experience team, customers can reach Booking.com 24/7 for assistance and support in 43 languages, any time of the day or night.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, like us on Facebook, and for the latest news, data and insights, please visit our global media room.