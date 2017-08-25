Amenities, design, and who will be the head chef in the restaurant are all important decisions for a new hotel to make, but before any of that groundwork can be done, hotel operators must choose the single most important characteristic of any hotel — where will it be located.

The United States represents somewhat of an embarrassment of riches in terms of markets in which to build hotels. It includes some of the most famous markets in the world, places like New York City and Chicago, as well as up and coming and trendy markets such as Nashville, not to mention booming leisure hubs such as the major cities in Florida.

With this in mind, it's important for all savvy hotel operators to stay abreast of the top pipelines for hotel construction in the United States.

5. Orlando

Like Miami, the number three city on our list, this city is located in Florida. Powered by a foodie and entertaining environment that has paved the way for hotel growth. The hotel pipeline currently has 23 properties underway. Leisure travelers are a large part of Orlando's success in the hospitality industry.

4. Chicago

The high quality of the infrastructure in Chicago has made it a hotel development hotspot. This Illinois city has 23 properties in the pipeline , landing it at fourth overall on our list. Chicago is booming in many areas currently, experienced one of the highest year-over-year population in the United States and ranking as the United States' third largest metropolitan economy.

3. Miami

Miami has always appealed to the rich, the famous and the glamorous. And now more than ever the Florida city renowned for its beaches, beautiful people, nightlife and hedonism is seeing a new wave of luxury developments in the form of hotels, condominiums and residential complexes.

2. Nashville

Nashville is one of the best up-and-coming cities in the U.S., featuring booming economic growth that has enabled it to offer residents increased wages and a tighter labor market. It's also a major music production hub, one that lives up to its nickname, "Music City." This is all part of the reason that an estimated 670,000 tourists have begun flocking to Nashville each year.

The hotel pipeline has seen a subsequent boom, with 36 hotels under development. Demand growth has climbed a whopping 4.4 percent, and the city's projected RevPAR this year has increased by 3.9 percent from where it was in 2016.

1. New York City

Was there ever any doubt that New York would land at number one on our list? Arguably the single most sought-after destination in the entire world, New York also takes the top spot in terms of the United States' hotel pipeline, with 55 properties. New York is an iconic city made up of five boroughs and home to more than 8 million people. Its tourism industry is perpetually booming, having played host to more than 58 million visitors last year, 12 million of which were international travelers.

