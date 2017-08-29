Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP®) is making some key updates to its Friday evening event at its upcoming Annual Convention, an event the association has produced since 1952. The event, which offers essential educational and networking opportunities for hospitality finance and technology professionals, will feature a reformatted formal dinner program. Now called "HFTP's Annual Tribute to Success," the celebration will focus on recognizing the association and its outstanding members beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, October 27, 2017.

Each year, HFTP awards industry-leading professionals in several categories – these recipients are selected by a council of colleagues and peers. HFTP's Annual Convention represents a time for the organization to recognize outstanding achievement from individuals and HFTP chapters that embody the success of the association.

"The members, volunteers and community who make up this association are remarkable," said HFTP CEO Frank Wolfe. "The formal HFTP Annual Tribute to Success evening will serve as an opportunity to honor HFTP's 65-year accomplishments and show gratitude, recognition, respect and admiration those who dedicate their time and vision to enable future success for the organization."

HFTP's Annual Tribute to Success, formerly known as "President's Evening," will still feature the installation of HFTP's 2017-2018 Global Board, and a fundraiser to support the local Orlando, Florida USA community. This year's HFTP Helps silent auction fundraiser, beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Friday evening, will directly benefit Camp Boggy Creek – a safe, medically-sound children's camp environment that HFTP's Mid-Florida Chapter has supported for the last 15 years. Donations for the auction are being accepted now via the HFTP website, and 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to the charity.

This year's HFTP Annual Convention is scheduled for October 25–27, 2017 at Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate in ChampionsGate, Florida USA. Online registration is open for Annual Convention 2017. Visit the Annual Convention page on the HFTP website for complete information about all conference events, including the program schedule, hotel and travel details and more. For more information about HFTP's Annual Convention and other global activities, contact the HFTP Meetings & Special Events Department at education@hftp.org or visit www.hftp.org. Annual Convention 2018 is slated for October 24-27 at the new Omni Louisville Hotel in Louisville, Kentucky USA.

