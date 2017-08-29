Amsterdam-based Hotelchamp raises €4M in total seed funding
- Startup secures an additional €2.25M from investors on top of previously announced €1.75M
- Smart technology service enhances the relationship between guests and hotels to drive an increase in direct bookings
- Guests delivered with a more personalised booking experience through AI-powered technology
- Investment will be used for company growth and advancing the leading marketing and sales platform for the hotel industry
Focused on delivering a personalised booking experience, Hotelchamp's technology offers a platform for hotels to achieve better guest engagement and generate greater direct revenue. Founded in 2015, Hotelchamp has signed over 1,000 major hotels from more than 40 countries, including Meininger Hotel Group, Palazzo Versace, The Mandeville and Apex Hotels. The company also has clients in the United States, Australia, Middle East and Asia, all served by a team of specialists with over 50 employees.
The funding round was supported by existing angel investors and new hand-selected angels who serve as entrepreneurs within the hospitality and online industry. Prominent investors involved in this round include Nalden, founder of WeTransfer and Phillippe de Knijff and Jolanda Degen of WorldTicketCenter, among others. The investment will be used for driving further growth of the company and greater development of Hotelchamp's technology through the use of artificial intelligence.
Kristian Valk, CEO and founder of Hotelchamp said: "As a hyper growth company, this investment welcomes the opportunity for driving further growth within the company and assists us in the greater development of our platform. We're focused on improving guest relations and increasing profitability for hotels. Hotelchamp's end-goal is to create a sustainable hotel industry to gain back control over their revenue, while guests get the value for money they deserve."
About Hotelchamp
Founded in Amsterdam in 2015 by Kasper Middelkoop and Kristian Valk, Hotelchamp offers the leading marketing and sales platform for the hotel industry. Headquartered in Amsterdam, Hotelchamp has grown in two years to a team of 50+ employees, and boasts a portfolio of clients including The Mandeville, Hotel Palazzo Versace in Dubai, De L'Europe in Amsterdam, Meininger Hotel Group, StayOkay Hotel Group, Bilderberg Group, Amrath Hotels and more. Hotelchamp is trusted to support over 1,000 hotels from more than 40 countries. For more information, please visit: https://www.hotelchamp.com/