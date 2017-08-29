Hotelchamp, a marketing and sales platform that helps hoteliers drive more direct bookings on their websites, today announces an additional €2.25M raise in seed funding. Hotelchamp previously raised €1.75M in seed funding, bringing the total seed funding for the Amsterdam-based tech company to €4 million.

Focused on delivering a personalised booking experience, Hotelchamp's technology offers a platform for hotels to achieve better guest engagement and generate greater direct revenue. Founded in 2015, Hotelchamp has signed over 1,000 major hotels from more than 40 countries, including Meininger Hotel Group, Palazzo Versace, The Mandeville and Apex Hotels. The company also has clients in the United States, Australia, Middle East and Asia, all served by a team of specialists with over 50 employees.

The funding round was supported by existing angel investors and new hand-selected angels who serve as entrepreneurs within the hospitality and online industry. Prominent investors involved in this round include Nalden, founder of WeTransfer and Phillippe de Knijff and Jolanda Degen of WorldTicketCenter, among others. The investment will be used for driving further growth of the company and greater development of Hotelchamp's technology through the use of artificial intelligence.

Kristian Valk, CEO and founder of Hotelchamp said: "As a hyper growth company, this investment welcomes the opportunity for driving further growth within the company and assists us in the greater development of our platform. We're focused on improving guest relations and increasing profitability for hotels. Hotelchamp's end-goal is to create a sustainable hotel industry to gain back control over their revenue, while guests get the value for money they deserve."

Contact

Samantha Dickson

Senior Account Manager | Clarity PR

Phone: +44 (0) 20 3893 5012

Send Email