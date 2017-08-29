InterContinental Hotels Group has announced that female senior talent across Holiday Inn Express hotels in Southeast Asia (SEA) is at an all-time high. This follows the appointment of two GMs who completed the company's General Manager Express Lane programme.

IHG graduates Nattareutai Thanapoomikul (Aimmy) and Ashleigh Garside are now at the helm of the operational teams at Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 and Holiday Inn Express Singapore Katong respectively.

Launched in 2014, the General Manager Express Lane programme identifies potential candidates based on flexibility, business acumen and resilience, and supports them with learning and development and in-house mentorship.

To date, IHG has placed three General Managers from the programme into hotels across SEA.

Leanne Harwood, vice president, operations, South East Asia and Korea, IHG, said: "Having strong leaders in our hotels makes absolutely all the difference in not just driving performance for our business and owners, but also how we develop and grow the talent in our hotels teams.

"The programme has also addressed the gender balance, with more than half our Holiday Inn Express General Managers being female across the region and all Holiday Inn Express hotels in Thailand have female leaders at the helm."