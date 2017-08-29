The perfect way to achieve success: with the 'Travelups! Startup Challenge' on 31 October 2017 at the Feria Internacional de Turismo de América Latina (FIT) in Buenos Aires, Argentina's start-up community will be recognising South American travel industry start-ups. The winner will receive a comprehensive exhibitor package for the eTravel World at ITB Berlin 2018. The Travel Technology segment at the World's Leading Travel Trade Show® gives start-ups access to the global market and a chance to showcase their innovations to professionals from around the world.

South American start-ups have time until 18 September 2017 to enter the 'Travelups Startup Challenge' with their innovations and ideas. A selection will be made based on three criteria: technology, sustainability and user-friendliness. After the jury has made its choice the ten best companies will compete in the challenge at FIT in Buenos Aires.

In its role as a major global brand, ITB is represented at FIT (28 to 31 October 2017) on its own stand (no. 2022) with ITB Berlin, ITB Asia and ITB China.

For more information click here.