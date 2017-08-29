Optimizing on-property guest experience is increasingly important. In fact, it frequently sits at the top of priorities for most hoteliers. Today, StayNTouch®, the leading innovator in mobile technology and Property Management Systems (PMS) for the hospitality industry, released a new guide titled, The 8 Steps to Transform Your Hotel's On-Property Guest Experience.

Like most things in today's market place, guest experience has changed. It goes beyond person-to-person service and thanks to technology, hotels can connect with their customers in new and engaging ways. On-property guest experience is the most exciting opportunity for hoteliers to drive revenue, loyalty and positive online reviews. Guests are more demanding than ever, and with endless channels to vent their frustrations through, it's a challenge to navigate the guest journey effectively. The goal is to stay away from the cookie-cutter experiences and focus on staying true to your brand promise before, during and after their stay. However, the magical moments created during the stay make the most lasting impressions. This guide is designed to help hoteliers ensure their on-property guest experience is optimized for success.

Key strategies include:

Offering both self-service and high-touch service

Collecting data on guest profiles and training your teams to use history and preferences to customize the guest stay

How to create the most memorable experiences

Ensuring your hotel offers omni-channel communications options

Best ways to showcase your brand personality and local flavor

Streamlining processes using technology and standard operating procedures

Monitoring of guest feedback on all channels

Mastering the basics

"For service brands like hotels, the way the guest feels is always at the center of the experience the brand provides," explains Jos Schaap, the company's CEO. "The best on-property experiences are achieved when a member of your team creates an emotional connection with a guest. Raising the bar on-property by not just meeting but actually anticipating guest desires during their stay can help make you a market leader. It's not hard to see why all hotels should put this valuable stage at the forefront."

Click here to download The 8 Steps to Transform Your Hotel's On-Property Guest Experience or visit http://go.stayntouch.com/8stepstoTransformOn-PropertyExperience_ContentLandingpage.html