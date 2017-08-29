8 Steps to Transform the On-Property Guest Experience
Free guide from StayNTouch provides hoteliers with actionable tactics to create memorable moments during the guest stay that drive revenue, positive reviews and keep guests coming back
Key strategies include:
- Offering both self-service and high-touch service
- Collecting data on guest profiles and training your teams to use history and preferences to customize the guest stay
- How to create the most memorable experiences
- Ensuring your hotel offers omni-channel communications options
- Best ways to showcase your brand personality and local flavor
- Streamlining processes using technology and standard operating procedures
- Monitoring of guest feedback on all channels
- Mastering the basics
"For service brands like hotels, the way the guest feels is always at the center of the experience the brand provides," explains Jos Schaap, the company's CEO. "The best on-property experiences are achieved when a member of your team creates an emotional connection with a guest. Raising the bar on-property by not just meeting but actually anticipating guest desires during their stay can help make you a market leader. It's not hard to see why all hotels should put this valuable stage at the forefront."
Click here to download The 8 Steps to Transform Your Hotel's On-Property Guest Experience or visit http://go.stayntouch.com/8stepstoTransformOn-PropertyExperience_ContentLandingpage.html
About StayNTouch®
StayNTouch is a "Software as a Service" hotel property management systems (PMS) company focused on developing solutions that help hotels raise service levels, drive revenues, reduce costs, and ultimately change the way hotels can captivate their guests. Developed with mobility in mind, the pioneering platform enables hotels to create long lasting relationships with their guests by delivering personalized service levels that today"s guests require.
StayNTouch operates on tablets and smartphones, empowering hotel employees to go above and beyond in exceeding guest expectations at every touch point.
Powering over 75,000 rooms globally, our game-changing solution frees hotels from the constraints of legacy or premise systems, dramatically streamlines operations, increases margins, and revolutionizes how front-line staff connect with guests.
StayNTouch is a trusted partner to many of the most forward-thinking hotels, resorts, casinos and chains in the industry, including Yotel, Zoku Amsterdam, Valencia Hotels, The Freehand Hotels, Modus hotels and the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.
For more information, visit www.stayntouch.com.
Unless indicated otherwise, all trademarks and service marks herein are trademarks of StayNTouch, Inc. or an affiliate thereof.