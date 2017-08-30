HSMAI Celebrates Adreana Bailey and Jane Pearsall as Hotel Sales Professionals of the Year
"HSMAI is proud to honor Adreana and Jane for their outstanding achievements in hotel sales," said Robert A. Gilbert, CHME, CHBA, president & CEO of HSMAI. He added, "This year, HSMAI is celebrating a very important milestone—90 years—and we are elated that a special part of the celebration will be devoted to honoring these two distinguished hotel sales professionals. Adreana's and Jane's hard work exemplifies HSMAI's 90-year mission of growing business for hotels and their partners."
Adreana Bailey, National Sales Manager of Hilton DFW Lakes Executive Conference Center, will receive HSMAI's On-property Hotel Sales Professional of the Year Award. Bailey's more than 20 years in hotel sales have boasted roles at 5-diamond resorts and world class resort casinos—including the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, the Hilton Waikoloa Village, and the Peppermill Resort & Casino in Reno. Over the course of her six years thus far at Hilton DFW Lakes, Bailey singlehandedly grew the conference center's social, military, educational, religious, and fraternal meetings business by more than 50%. Her fresh ideas and commitment to relationships have also ensured that a large contingency of her groups return every year.
Jane Pearsall, Senior Manager of Worldwide Sales, Global Business Travel for Best Western Hotels & Resorts, will be honored as the recipient of HSMAI's Above-property Hotel Sales Professional of the Year Award. Pearsall has more than 26 years of experience in the hospitality industry in both domestic and international sales, including leadership roles with Marriott, Hampshire Hotels, and Starwood Hotels and Resorts. Since joining Best Western in 2010, Pearsall has been instrumental in expanding key partnerships, securing new corporate accounts, bringing additional corporate project business into the brand, and converting dormant accounts into top producers.
Membership is open to anyone in hospitality sales, marketing or management as well as travel and tourism educators and service providers who support the industry. HSMAI continues to lead the industry by providing education and market research to its members.