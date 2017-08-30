The Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI), which is celebrating 90 years of fueling sales, is pleased to announce the HSMAI Hotel Sales Professional of the Year Award recipients. Adreana Bailey, National Sales Manager, Hilton DFW Lakes, will be recognized as the Hotel Sales Professional of the Year in the On-property category. Jane Pearsall, Senior Manager of Worldwide Sales, Global Business Travel, Best Western Hotels & Resorts, has been selected as the Above-property Hotel Sales Professional of the Year Award recipient. Pearsall and Bailey will be honored with the awards—which are in their inaugural year—on September 6, 2017 at HSMAI's 90th Anniversary Celebration Dinner at Lansdowne Resort & Spa in Leesburg, Virginia.

The HSMAI Hotel Sales Professional of the Year Awards honor individuals that exemplify strong sales performance producing measurable results and demonstrate excellence in all of the following areas: creativity and initiative; sales acumen; innovative leadership; and advancement of the discipline.

"HSMAI is proud to honor Adreana and Jane for their outstanding achievements in hotel sales," said Robert A. Gilbert, CHME, CHBA, president & CEO of HSMAI. He added, "This year, HSMAI is celebrating a very important milestone—90 years—and we are elated that a special part of the celebration will be devoted to honoring these two distinguished hotel sales professionals. Adreana's and Jane's hard work exemplifies HSMAI's 90-year mission of growing business for hotels and their partners."

Adreana Bailey, National Sales Manager of Hilton DFW Lakes Executive Conference Center, will receive HSMAI's On-property Hotel Sales Professional of the Year Award. Bailey's more than 20 years in hotel sales have boasted roles at 5-diamond resorts and world class resort casinos—including the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, the Hilton Waikoloa Village, and the Peppermill Resort & Casino in Reno. Over the course of her six years thus far at Hilton DFW Lakes, Bailey singlehandedly grew the conference center's social, military, educational, religious, and fraternal meetings business by more than 50%. Her fresh ideas and commitment to relationships have also ensured that a large contingency of her groups return every year.

Jane Pearsall, Senior Manager of Worldwide Sales, Global Business Travel for Best Western Hotels & Resorts, will be honored as the recipient of HSMAI's Above-property Hotel Sales Professional of the Year Award. Pearsall has more than 26 years of experience in the hospitality industry in both domestic and international sales, including leadership roles with Marriott, Hampshire Hotels, and Starwood Hotels and Resorts. Since joining Best Western in 2010, Pearsall has been instrumental in expanding key partnerships, securing new corporate accounts, bringing additional corporate project business into the brand, and converting dormant accounts into top producers.

For additional information about HSMAI awards and recognition programs visit www.hsmai.org/awardsandrecognition.

