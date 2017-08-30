External Article

Historical marker celebrates hospitality management education at Penn State

Penn State recently unveiled the newly installed "Hospitality Management" historical marker outside of Mateer Building, which celebrates the rich history of hospitality education at the University that began in 1937. The Hospitality Management historical marker outside Mateer Building was dedicated on Aug. 17, five days before the start of the school’s 80th academic year. Historical markers at Penn State locations across the Commonwealth, funded by the Penn State Alumni Association and managed by the Office of Strategic Communications, celebrate the University’s rich tradition of achievement in higher education and service to society. The Hospitality Management historical marker not only recognizes the rich history of hospitality education at Penn State, it also highlights the Penn State Hotel & Restaurant Society. Established as the Penn State Greeters in 1942, the Penn State Hotel & Restaurant Society is the oldest Affiliate Program Group at Penn State. Appearing left to right, Ann C. Crouter, Raymond E. and Erin Stuart Schultz Dean of the College of Health and Human Development; Paul Clifford, CEO of the Penn State Alumni Association; and Donna Quadri-Felitti, Marvin Ashner Director of the Penn State School of Hospitality Management.