Vizergy® Digital Marketing System Technology Stack Selected for Case Study by Nation’s Fastest Growing Data Centers
"We'd gotten to the level where we really needed to have the majority of our servers in one consolidated environment," explains Addams England, Vice President of IT at Vizergy. "We needed the additional redundancies and capabilities of a solution and a data center like Peak 10."
Vizergy has worked with Peak 10 for over ten years to consolidate IT environments and deliver high-performance, reliable access that drives business results. Backed by sophisticated technology and extensive support, Peak 10 helps enable Vizergy to provide the most reliable digital marketing, management and ecommerce system in the hospitality industry.
Vizergy's Digital Marketing System (DMS) is a true demonstration of client-focused innovation. This proprietary system enables hoteliers and hospitality professionals to easily and efficiently maintain their property websites, monitor social media, manage online reputation, deploy email campaigns and evaluate site performance from a single easy-to-use system. With personalization capabilities built into the DMS, clients can deliver tailored messaging that will be most relevant and personal to each individual site visitor.
Peak 10's advanced technologies and infrastructure strength provide superior support for the Vizergy sites and the DMS and ensures that the Vizergy team is consistently backed by industry leading IT professionals.
Contact
Zach Turner
Corporate Marketing Manager
Phone: 9043891130
Fax: 114
Send Email
At Vizergy, hospitality marketing is not only our mission, it's our sole focus. For almost 20 years, Vizergy has relentlessly developed and deployed the best technologies and talent to serve thousands of hospitality clients with excellence. We deliver best-in-class solutions and the most meaningful results for our clients" bottom lines. From complete responsive website design and development, to proven award–winning digital marketing programs, strategies, and media campaigns, Vizergy deploys turnkey online marketing solutions to empower clients to win in today's complex and competitive hospitality industry.
For more information, please visit www.vizergy.com.
Contact: Zach Turner / Corporate Marketing Manager, Vizergy / +1.904.389.1130 Ext. 114 / zach.t@vizergy.com
Visit our Blog and Connect with Vizergy on Facebook, LinkedIn, and
Twitter.