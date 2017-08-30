Peak 10, the industry leader in IT infrastructure and security, highlights Vizergy's successful partnership in new case study. Vizergy provides stability, reliability and security to hospitality clients by combining proven digital marketing strategies, best-in-class marketing tools and their proprietary, cloud-based marketing system, hosted and supported by Peak 10, one of the nation's most advance data centers.

There is no place for downtime in a digital world. Downtime can be detrimental to business for high-profile clients like Hard Rock Hotels and Cafes, Virgin Hotels or The Melting Pot restaurants, therefore Vizergy only works with the most advanced technology partners, like Peak 10.

"We'd gotten to the level where we really needed to have the majority of our servers in one consolidated environment," explains Addams England, Vice President of IT at Vizergy. "We needed the additional redundancies and capabilities of a solution and a data center like Peak 10."

Vizergy has worked with Peak 10 for over ten years to consolidate IT environments and deliver high-performance, reliable access that drives business results. Backed by sophisticated technology and extensive support, Peak 10 helps enable Vizergy to provide the most reliable digital marketing, management and ecommerce system in the hospitality industry.

Vizergy's Digital Marketing System (DMS) is a true demonstration of client-focused innovation. This proprietary system enables hoteliers and hospitality professionals to easily and efficiently maintain their property websites, monitor social media, manage online reputation, deploy email campaigns and evaluate site performance from a single easy-to-use system. With personalization capabilities built into the DMS, clients can deliver tailored messaging that will be most relevant and personal to each individual site visitor.

Peak 10's advanced technologies and infrastructure strength provide superior support for the Vizergy sites and the DMS and ensures that the Vizergy team is consistently backed by industry leading IT professionals.

