5 Reasons You Can’t Miss EyeforTravel North America in Las Vegas this Year
Here are just a few quotes from past attendees:
"Having never attended this conference before, I did not know what to expect. I can honestly say, after participating, that this was one of the best conferences I've ever attended…I met some great people and learned much about current travel and hospitality trends and what we need to do to prepare for the future"-
- Marcus Lund, Regional Director of Sales & Marketing, Patton Hospitality Management
"I have been in the hotel for over 33 years, and I have attended the EyeforTravel summit for the past 10 years, and even I was surprised how many take-aways I got from this year's summit. Innovative topics gave new perspectives on how we can enhance our business"
- Jordan Joanou, Director of Revenue Management, Castle Resorts & Hotels
Here are the 5 big reasons attending EyeforTravel North America 2017 will be the best professional decision you make in 2017:
1. Case studies & actionable content you can apply right away
The summit is designed to give you compelling stories and actionable content from some of the biggest travel brands including: Priceline.com, IHG, Marriott, Hilton, Wyndham, Allegiant Air, Lufthansa Systems America, Expedia and more. Hear about the challenges and successes of these organizations, straight from the source. Understand how they listen to their customers and strategize accordingly.
2.The ultimate location to catch up with your peers
We know how important it is for you to make those connections and develop long-term business relationships. We've created a range of networking opportunities to enable you to meet, collaborate or even partner with your industry peers in travel. Over 15 hours of networking along with access to our dedicated networking app will make sure you make those all-important partnerships and long term connections.
3. Value for money
The opportunity to gain high-level insights as well as tackle the day-today challenges in your business is just a start. We have designed the summit to not only offer the big picture, but also dedicated conference tracks covering distribution, marketing, data analytics, revenue management and travel technology. With over 70 speakers sharing insights across 4 tracks, over two days – I'd say this is a good start to breaking down departmental silos.
4. The Venue
Four words - Mandalay Bay Las Vegas. An award-winning hotel on the strip, this venue provides a fantastic platform for our event this year. One of the highlights include the rooftop networking drinks on Day 1 - not a bad place to wrap up the first day in my opinion!
5. Team discounts really stack up
As soon as you bring a team member to this event, you activate discounts. The more people you bring, the higher the discounts go. Just email me with the number of people you want to bring, and I'll set up a discount code for you. Plus, the last chance price is still going – which means those group discounts stack up even further. Don't forget to secure your place before September 22nd.
EyeforTravel North America (October 19-20) guarantees cross-industry unity, high-level insights, a true forum for you to network and get those all important deals done.
