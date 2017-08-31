Professional certification continues to be a priority for hospitality professionals and educators in the Philippines, supported by Asia World Hospitality, an international partner of the American Hotel & Lodging Educational Institute (AHLEI). During a session held July 21-24 at Seda Hotel Nuvali, 11 general managers from the Ayala Hotel & Resorts Corporation and Hotel Benilde (the hotel of De La Salle—Benilde College) passed the Certified Hotel Administrator (CHA®) exam, the largest group of hoteliers in the Philippines to earn the certification on their first attempt.

The following week, 13 educators from eight academic institutions participated in a Certified Hospitality Educator (CHE®) workshop July 27-30 at Seda BGC Hotel. The schools included: PHINMA Education - Araullo University, PHINMA Education - Southwestern University, Nueva Vizcaya State University, Tarlac State University, Centro Escolar University, Far Eastern University, Academy of Pastry and Bakery Arts Philippines, Philippine Merchant Marine School. In addition, Ms. Wilma Moran Estaura, the group director of human resources for Ayala Hotel & Resorts Corporation, participated in the workshop. She has the distinction of being the first Filipina to earn the Certified Hospitality Trainer (CHT®) designation.

This was the first CHE® workshop to be held after the Philippine Commission on Higher Education (CHED) approved the CHE® and other AHLEI programs (Certified Hospitality Instructor and Certified Guest Service Professional) for inclusion in their Professional Advancement Grants Program. Through this program, Filipino educators can receive scholarship grants to pursue certifications that will further their expertise and mastery of skills in hospitality education.

"The CHED's endorsement of AHLEI's programs are a welcome development to the portfolio of programs that we offer as aligned with our mission to aid in the advancement of our educational system in the Philippines. We are also grateful to deliver these globally-recognized programs with the help of the US Embassy Commercial Service." said Machi Borja, CGSP, CLSO, director of Asia World Hospitality.

"We are honored to see CHED embrace our vision in in upgrading the skills of the Filipino educators through the professional development programs we offer internationally and locally," added Ed Kastli, MBA, CMHS, CGSP, AHLEI's vice president, international sales.