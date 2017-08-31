Hoteliers, Hospitality Educators Pursue Professional Certification in Philippines
This was the first CHE® workshop to be held after the Philippine Commission on Higher Education (CHED) approved the CHE® and other AHLEI programs (Certified Hospitality Instructor and Certified Guest Service Professional) for inclusion in their Professional Advancement Grants Program. Through this program, Filipino educators can receive scholarship grants to pursue certifications that will further their expertise and mastery of skills in hospitality education.
"The CHED's endorsement of AHLEI's programs are a welcome development to the portfolio of programs that we offer as aligned with our mission to aid in the advancement of our educational system in the Philippines. We are also grateful to deliver these globally-recognized programs with the help of the US Embassy Commercial Service." said Machi Borja, CGSP, CLSO, director of Asia World Hospitality.
"We are honored to see CHED embrace our vision in in upgrading the skills of the Filipino educators through the professional development programs we offer internationally and locally," added Ed Kastli, MBA, CMHS, CGSP, AHLEI's vice president, international sales.