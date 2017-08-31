External Article

The New Wave of Hostels that Feel Like Fancy Hotels (Yes, Really) - gq.com

Even traveling around Europe after college, I had trouble coming to terms with the idea of staying in hostels. Too high a risk of bedbugs; too close to other people's stuff; too close to other people in general. There were a million good reasons to pony up for a proper hotel or skip the hostel-requiring itineraries entirely, and I used all of them. So it's with a little irony that, nearly a decade later, I've come around. Hostels are good now. What a world.