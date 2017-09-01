September is an off month for travel across the globe, with many children going back to school and summer wrapping up for the entirety of the Northern Hemisphere. For the hospitality industry, however, the lack of guests actually makes September a prime month for new hotel openings as properties scramble to make their debuts and get acclimated to serving before hordes of holiday visitors begin to arrive in November and December.

With this in mind, let's take a look at the top three countries that have new hotels opening in September 2017, as well as the top brands that are opening these hotels. As one might expect, the top 3 countries for hotel openings will be the United States — which has 71 new hotel projects opening — followed by Germany — where 26 new projects will make their debuts — and then China, which will be host to 25 brand new hotels. This is unsurprising as these three countries have generally had the most active hotel pipelines throughout the globe in recent years, leading their respective regions in growth.

The top hotel brands that are currently planning openings in September 2017 are, however, a bit more surprising than their locations. Hilton Garden Inn is leading the way with 10 projects, followed by Four Points by Sheraton with 9 projects, and Marriott's Moxy Hotels with 5. Moxy is perhaps the hottest wide-spread brand in the world right now, powered as it is by its hip design and local flare that is specially tailored to entice travelers from the millennial generation, who wield an increasing amount of economic influence throughout the global hospitality industry.

Overall, September 2017 will see the debut of 252 projects across the globe adding up to more than 50,000 new rooms for guests to stay in. The majority of these projects will fall into the four star designation, 143 of them, to be exact.

One interesting property of note is the Viceroy Hotel Chicago, which upon making its September debut will feature 180 guest rooms, two restaurants and an 18th floor rooftop pool. This hotel boasts a bold architectural façade, and it will be located in Chicago's Gold Coast area at 1118 N. State. It's a boutique offering designed by Goettsch Partners with a glass surface. It also incorporates the reassembled brick and terracotta façade of the 1920s era Cedar Hotel, which previously stood at the site. Viceroy Hotel Group has 14 locations worldwide, and this property is being made possible through a collaboration with local developer Convexity Properties and Chicago's Boka Restaurant Group.

More information on hotel projects currently under construction can be found on TOPHOTELPROJECTS, the specialized service provider in the exchange of cutting-edge information of hotel construction in the international hospitality industry.

