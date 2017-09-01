nterested in buying or leasing a hotel, B&B or simply a suite in a hotel but not sure where to start? Well, Global-Hotels for Sale is a site that allows you to do just that. One of the world's leading brokers for hotel and hospitality property purchases, the Spain-based company operated within a global market to connect prospective buyers with hoteliers and owners who are looking to sell some property. This "off market" model connects clients directly with property owners, developers, funds, banks and real estate agents, meaning you can bypass the middleman and go directly to the source, saving you time and money.

Global-Hotels for Sale provides a range of services to anyone interested in potentially getting involved in the hospitality industry from a purchasing point of view. In partnership with an array of organisations that operate internationally, they are the one-stop-shop for any property buying of hotels, B&Bs etc that you may want to do. Their main service is Hotel & Resort Brokerage, which involves compiling a global listing of hotels, resorts and B&Bs for sale or lease. The properties on offer range from budget hotels to luxury properties and from boutique hotels to big name international brands.

Hotel Investments is another string to the company's bow, where the provide investment opportunities in resort developments, facilitate part-ownership through shares in established hotels, or smaller scale involvement such as purchasing or investing in a single unit suite or villa within a bigger complex. They list potential involvement in new build projects, where you can have a stake in a property from its inception to completion. They also identify hotels that are going to be rebranded, or that require rebranding, so you can get a glimpse into the future of these properties and potentially target them down the line once their rebranding is complete. Finally, they also list management and consultancy services that their clients provide, allowing the buyer to be assisted throughout their purchase so they make the right and smart decisions.

