How Hospitality Brands Can Win With Millennial Parents Through Conscious Capitalism - forbes.com

Where they were once mostly indebted students living with their parents, many millennials today have spouses, families and, collectively as a cohort, hundreds of billions of dollars in spending power. Millennials also place strong emphasis on travel, so it’s no surprise that they’re using their hard-earned dollars to take their families on once-in-a-lifetime vacations. I recently had the opportunity to visit the Atlantis resort in Paradise Island and interview both the president, Howard Karawan, and CMO, Lauren Snyder, about their new philanthropic project and how they are shaping the culture and re-imaging their brand for the modern traveler.