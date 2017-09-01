Australia, along with the rest of the Asia-Pacific pipeline, is one of the most booming regions for hospitality industry growth on the planet.

When one thinks of Australia, one typically thinks of cities such as Sydney, Melbourne, or even weird and wild Perth. These, however, are not the only major urban centers on the continent, which is a fact that many major industry observers often overlook.

As Australia's hospitality industry booms, so too do the hotel pipelines in a trio of less-heralded Australian cities, specifically in Cairns, Brisbane, and Adelaide, where at present the pipelines include 4 projects in Cairns, 9 in Brisbane, and 7 in Adelaide down on the continent's southernmost side. In fact, as many major investors form throughout Asia continue building and buying during Australia's ongoing hospitality boom, some warn that it's all happening a bit too fast. Some have even called for regulation to slow this growth to a more responsible level, warning that there could be a bubble burst coming that will devalue the worth of all these investments.

For the time being, however, a surge in tourism continues to energize Australia's pipeline, trickling down from Sydney and Melbourne to the trio of aforementioned smaller cities. In fact, the Tourism Accomodation Association, which is part of the Australian Hotels Association, announced at a recent industry conference that the country was in fact in the middle of a "room boom" and that overseas visitors to Australia had risen by 11 percent in year-over-year comparison models.

This is an almost unprecedent rate of growth, not seen in Australia since Sydney hosted the Olympics, spurring 7,500 rooms to be added to the continent in a two-year span between 1998 and 2000. By 2019, information from the TOPHOTELPROJECTS database shows that a whopping 94 hotel projects will have been added to Australia, bringing nearly 34,000 new rooms to the country.

One of the reasons for this boom, some industry watchers say, could be an influx of residential developers turning to the hotel industry in mass to help meet demand. Melbourne has been especially popular due to its surging growth and vibrant economy. At present, the city has more than 5,000 new rooms under construction or planned, including high-end luxury staples such as a W and a Ritz Carlton, both of which are expected to open by the end of the year 2018.

Let´s take a look at some other Hotel Projects currently under construction:

