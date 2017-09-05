Forbes Names Marriott International One of the World’s Most Innovative Companies
To further attract the next generation of travelers, the company launched new and relevant brands like Moxy Hotels. To connect with guests instantly and everywhere, Marriott also introduced personalized app experiences with Mobile Check-in, Mobile Requests and Mobile Key, and most recently adopted new technology through a unique partnership with Alibaba in China.
Marriott leads the conversation around travel with its Content Studio, which publishes original, engaging content across digital platforms worldwide, and M Live, the company's real-time social media command center. And recognizing that state-of-the-art technology will always be a critical part of consumer expectations, Marriott joined forces with Accenture Interactive to launch the Travel Experience Incubator, a new program designed to discover and foster startups working on innovative technologies and solutions to improve the travel experience.