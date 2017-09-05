Marriott International, Inc., was recently named to the Forbes 2017 World's Most Innovative Companies list, joining the ranks of Tesla, Amazon and Netflix. Forbes' proprietary evaluation ranks companies according to their "innovation premium" or the difference between their market capitalization and the net present value of cash flows from existing businesses (based on a proprietary algorithm from Credit Suisse HOLT). Marriott ranked #19 of 100 and is the only hotel company in the Top 20.

Innovation has always been part of the Marriott story. Over the last few years alone, Marriott has launched several new ideas to help put the company at the forefront of travel. When Marriott closed its acquisition of Starwood Hotels and Resorts, the company immediately enabled members of its loyalty programs – Marriott Rewards, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards and Starwood Preferred Guest (SPG) – to link their accounts. This allowed members to have their status matched across all three programs, and easily transfer and redeem points for travel to more destinations than ever before.

To further attract the next generation of travelers, the company launched new and relevant brands like Moxy Hotels. To connect with guests instantly and everywhere, Marriott also introduced personalized app experiences with Mobile Check-in, Mobile Requests and Mobile Key, and most recently adopted new technology through a unique partnership with Alibaba in China.

Marriott leads the conversation around travel with its Content Studio, which publishes original, engaging content across digital platforms worldwide, and M Live, the company's real-time social media command center. And recognizing that state-of-the-art technology will always be a critical part of consumer expectations, Marriott joined forces with Accenture Interactive to launch the Travel Experience Incubator, a new program designed to discover and foster startups working on innovative technologies and solutions to improve the travel experience.