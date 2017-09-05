External Article

The “True” Meaning of A Hospitality Approach - totalfood.com

When I receive exemplary service in a restaurant, it’s not only unexpected, but absolutely astounding… I frequently write about my travels around the country. To quickly reiterate, and it really doesn’t matter what city, 9 times out of 10 I get what I call the “ORDER TAKER”. That is they take the order, deliver the food and bring the check. In my book, that is an ordinary experience and no matter how great the food might be, I won’t return to that restaurant.