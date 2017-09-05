Dusit International opens new Global Sales Office in India
Thailand-based hospitality company establishes strategic presence in Mumbai
Appointed to run the office is Ms Keshwar Bhagat, Director of Sales – GSO India. Ms Bhagat brings with her rich experience working with hospitality companies in India and France, and has solid connections with the travel trade fraternity in India.
She spent three years as project manager of Promosalons: The Global Partner Network of French Trade Shows, almost six years as Promotions Manager at Atout France: France Tourism Development Agency, and prior to joining Dusit International was Director of Sales & Marketing – India for the Akaryn Hotel Group.
In her new role, Ms Bhagat will be responsible for selling all Dusit Hotels & Resorts, establishing marketing partnerships with leading local companies, and preparing inroads for Dusit branded hotels to open in India in three-to-five years. She is fluent in English, French, Gujarati, Hindi, and Marathi.
"With the volume of outbound travel increasing by about 25 per cent a year, India is now one of the fastest growing outbound travel markets in the world," said Mr Lim Boon Kwee, Chief Operating Officer, Dusit International. "When you consider that the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has predicted the number of outbound Indian travelers will reach 50 million by 2020, now is the perfect time for us to open a GSO in the country. Especially as this comes in tandem with our own growth, which will see our current tally of 29 hotels and resorts top 80 worldwide within the next three-to-four years. We are confident that, with Ms Bhagat at the helm, the new GSO will be a huge success."
