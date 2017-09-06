HSMAI Region Europe today announced that TripAdvisor has joined three new advisory boards: Service Operation, focusing on HSMAI Region Europe's newly-developed "Winning for Customers – The Service Pledge" programme; the Customer Loyalty & Relationship Advisory Board; and the Destination Marketing Advisory Board. TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel site, is already an active member of the Digital Advisory Board.

TripAdvisor will be attending HSMAI Region Europe's leadership day in Frankfurt in early September, and the 2017 agreement also sees a number of TripAdvisor employees joining HSMAI Europe as corporate members.

"We are very happy to continue the partnership with TripAdvisor and to have them active on our Advisory Boards," says HSMAI Europe President and CEO Ingunn Hofseth," adding: "In business today it's all about the customer experience. Everything is getting more and more transparent, booking and search engines become more professional. Margins for errors are so small. Together with highly educated professionals HSMAI Region Europe has worked out a generic method and process to build a service quality strategy for change management and relation management and we are now hosting educational programmes for candidates who would like to become HSMAI-certified Executive Coaches for our new programme, Winning for Customers – The Service Pledge. TripAdvisor is the perfect partner for us."

Helena Egan, TripAdvisor's Global Director of Industry Relations, adds "We are pleased to be expanding our cooperation with HSMAI Europe to engage with the hospitality industry and drive awareness of the benefits of working with TripAdvisor."

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel site*, enables travellers to unleash the full potential of every trip. With more than 535 million reviews and opinions covering the world's largest selection of travel listings worldwide — over 7 million accommodations, airlines, attractions, and restaurants — TripAdvisor provides travellers with the wisdom of the crowds to help them decide where to stay, how to fly, what to do and where to eat. TripAdvisor also compares prices from more than 200 hotel booking sites so travellers can find the lowest price on the hotel that's right for them. TripAdvisor-branded sites are available in 49 markets, and are home to the world's largest travel community of 415 million average unique monthly visitors,** all looking to get the most out of every trip. TripAdvisor: Know better. Book better. Go better.