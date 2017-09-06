China's Wanda Hotels and Resorts has been in the news quite a bit recently. From reports of the detention of group chairman Wang Jianlin to the apparent sales of hotels and tourism projects to the tune of $9.3 billion, things are looking precarious for the Asian hotel giants. But what do we know about Wanda in terms of their hotels? We take a closer look at this notorious brand.

Founded in 2012 in Shanghai, China, Wanda Hotels and Resorts has amassed over 100 hotels in a short space of time, and has established itself as China's largest 5-star investment and management company, with a combined key count of over 32,000 across all its properties. Fast on its way to becoming China's premier hotel brand, it operates hotels all over the People's Republic, but has its sights set on far away lands as well, with properties set to open in London, Sydney, Chicago, Los Angeles and the Gold Coast in the not too distant future.

Under the group's umbrella, they operate four hard brands – Wanda Realm, Wanda Reign, Wanda Jin and Wanda Vista. Wanda Realm is inspired by beauty, decency and praise, characteristics of the Chinese letters JIA and offers guests warmth and comfort, both in the hotel itself and the traditional Chinese service its guests' experience. This luxury 5-star chain operates 26 hotels in total. Wanda Reign offers guests an "Imperial Welcome" and combines traditional Chinese customs with a touch of British class, such as a butler service, as well as the majestic architecture of their hotels. Wanda Vista aims to embody the essence of Chinese culture and offers guests the chance to take up residence in their "spiritual home" for the duration of their stay. Chinese art and culture abound in the Vista hotels, giving you the authentic Chinese experience. Wanda Jin offers travelers state of the art technology in a 4-star hotel that appeals to business travelers and holidaymakers alike.

Let´s take a look at a few of the largest Wanda hotel projects currently under construction.

Wanda Realm Resort Langwaki, Malaysia

Earmarked to be an iconic addition to the Langkawi skyline, this development which is located on 5.28 acres of prime freehold land [READ MORE…]

Wanda Vista London

One Nine Elms will consist of two towers measuring 200m and 160m, including 439 private residential units, 52 affordable housing units and a 187-room, five-star luxury hotel. [READ MORE…]

Wanda Realm Wuzhishan, China

located in Wuzhishan City, Hainan Province, boasting unique tropical natural landscapes, an ideal climate and minority (Li people) folk customs. [READ MORE…]

WANDA VISTA, Gold coast, Australia

Located on Old Burleigh Road in Broadbeach, the three-tower development will include a three-level podium, a six-star hotel comprising 171 suites and 512 one, two and three-bedroom luxury apartments and premium residences. [READ MORE…]

Wanda Vista Chicago

The building will be composed of three connected towers. Each tower will be a different height, with the westernmost being the tallest. The towers will have 47, 71 and 93 stories, respectively. [READ MORE…]

