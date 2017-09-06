Four months since announcing Chile's RQ Grupo Hotelero as its 26,000th customer, the global hotel industry's leading cloud platform, SiteMinder, today reveals it is more committed than ever to supporting the burgeoning tourism industries across Latin America. The company has partnered with PriceTravel Holding and Despegar, two of the top online travel agencies within the region, to provide local hotels greater visibility within international source markets.

The partnerships follow SiteMinder's strategic connectivity agreement with Best Day Travel Group announced in August.

PriceTravel Holding's CEO, Esteban Velásquez, says, "We are pleased to partner with SiteMinder, an organization that deeply values the promotion of Latin America's hotels on a global stage. For international hotels, this is also an opportunity to connect with PriceTravel Holding and attract local consumers who know, love and book their hotels with us."

Adds Rubi Perez, director – LATAM at SiteMinder: "SiteMinder's partnerships with PriceTravel Holding and Despegar are about allowing more travelers from around the world to find the best that Latin America has to offer, from its hotels to its landmarks and its rich, diverse cultures. These are exciting opportunities for local hotels looking to develop or open new markets. They are also endorsements of SiteMinder by the Latin American travel and hospitality market."

About PriceTravel Holding and Despegar

Founded in Cancun in 2000, PriceTravel Holding with its multi-channel business model is a company dedicated to the commercialization of travel products. The assortment of services and products offered by the company is a key factor in its success, along with customer and supplier satisfaction – its most-prized asset.

Despegar is the largest travel agency in Latin America with a network of more than 150,000 hotels and 500 airlines worldwide. The travel giant was founded in 1999 and today has presence in 21 countries.

