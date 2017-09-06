SiteMinder partners with PriceTravel Holding and Despegar, says it is committed to Latin America’s hotels
PriceTravel Holding's CEO, Esteban Velásquez, says, "We are pleased to partner with SiteMinder, an organization that deeply values the promotion of Latin America's hotels on a global stage. For international hotels, this is also an opportunity to connect with PriceTravel Holding and attract local consumers who know, love and book their hotels with us."
Adds Rubi Perez, director – LATAM at SiteMinder: "SiteMinder's partnerships with PriceTravel Holding and Despegar are about allowing more travelers from around the world to find the best that Latin America has to offer, from its hotels to its landmarks and its rich, diverse cultures. These are exciting opportunities for local hotels looking to develop or open new markets. They are also endorsements of SiteMinder by the Latin American travel and hospitality market."
About PriceTravel Holding and Despegar
Founded in Cancun in 2000, PriceTravel Holding with its multi-channel business model is a company dedicated to the commercialization of travel products. The assortment of services and products offered by the company is a key factor in its success, along with customer and supplier satisfaction – its most-prized asset.
Despegar is the largest travel agency in Latin America with a network of more than 150,000 hotels and 500 airlines worldwide. The travel giant was founded in 1999 and today has presence in 21 countries.
Contact
Maria Franco
Communications Manager
Phone: +61 410 233 735
Send Email
About SiteMinder
As the leading cloud platform for hotels, SiteMinder allows hotels to attract, reach and convert guests across the globe. We serve hotels of all sizes with award-winning solutions for independents and groups alike, wherever they are in the world.
SiteMinder's products include The Channel Manager, the industry's leading online distribution platform; TheBookingButton, a wholly-branded booking engine for direct bookings via the web, mobile or social; Canvas, the intelligent website creator for independent hoteliers; Prophet, the real-time market intelligence solution that takes the guesswork out of pricing rooms; and GDS by SiteMinder, a single-point of entry to a six-figure network of travel agents and the world's major global distribution systems. With more than 26,000 hotel customers and 550 of the industry's top connectivity providers as our partners, today we have presence in more than 160 countries on six continents.
For more information, visit www.siteminder.com.