PolyU School of Hotel and Tourism Management Scholar Conferred Endowed Professorship
The ceremony saw the presentation of seven Endowed Professorships and one Endowed Fellowhsip, as well as three successive appointments.
Addressing the Ceremony, Professor Timothy W. Tong, PolyU President, said, "Practical, innovative and impactful are the quintessential qualities of PolyU's Research and Development, and to take our research to new heights, we need community support. Through the Scheme, the University and the community have become partners in advancing research in areas of common interests, opening opportunities for more scholars to unleash their expertise and potential."
Tourism is a global force for economic and regional development. With the generous support of the Victoria Park Hotels Limited, the Endowed Professorship will enable Professor Song to engage in more research projects in the growing field of tourism economics, thus making further contribution to tourism policy, planning and business practices while facilitating the sustainable development of the industry on an international level.
"Professor Song has demonstrated leadership in his specialised field of study and we are very proud of his achievement," said Professor Kaye Chon, Dean and Chair Professor of the SHTM and Walter Kwok Foundation Professor in International Hospitality Management. "The Endowed Professorship further cements Professor Song's status as the established authority in this very important area of research."
Established in 2012, the Endowed Professorship Scheme provides philanthropists with the unique opportunity to partner with PolyU to advance research and academic activities in a discipline of their choice for the betterment of society. To encourage more scholars to unleash their potential, the University in 2016 introduced the category of Endowed Fellowship, in addition to Endowed Professorship. PolyU will continue to nominate internationally acclaimed scholars for the prestigious title to advance research and academic activities for the benefit of the wider community. To date, the University has established a total of 21 Endowed Professorships, one Endowed Fellowship and two Named Professorships.
Contact
Pauline Ngan
Marketing Manager
Phone: +852 3400-2634
Send Email
About PolyU"s School of Hotel and Tourism Management
For close to 40 years, PolyU"s School of Hotel and Tourism Management has refined a distinctive vision of hospitality and tourism education and become a world-leading hotel and tourism school. Ranked among the top 3 "Hospitality and Leisure Management" institutions in the world according to the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2017, the SHTM is a symbol of excellence in the field, exemplifying its motto of Leading Hospitality and Tourism.
With 70 academic staff drawing from 21 countries and regions, the School offers programmes at levels ranging from undergraduate degrees to doctoral degrees. In 2012, the SHTM was bestowed the McCool Breakthrough Award by the International Council on Hotel, Restaurant, and Institutional Education (I-CHRIE) recognising its breakthrough in the form of its teaching and research hotel – Hotel ICON – the heart of the School"s innovative approach to hospitality and tourism education. A member of the UNWTO Knowledge Network, the SHTM is also the editorial home of Asia Pacific Journal of Tourism Research, Journal of Travel and Tourism Marketing, Journal of Teaching in Travel and Tourism and Journal of China Tourism Research.