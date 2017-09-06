External Article

The Marriott family American Dream: From "Hot Shoppes" to hotels - cnn.com

"What do you think we should do?" It's a question that has guided hotel heir Bill Marriott Jr. as he led his family's business, Marriott International Inc., for half a century. Marriott's most valuable lesson on leadership came on a December evening in 1954 during a brief chat with President Dwight Eisenhower. The President was visiting the Marriott family farm and trying to decide whether to venture out hunting on a cold day. "He looked at me and he said 'What do you think we should do, Bill?' Marriott recalls "'I just said 'Wow.' I said, 'It's cold out there, let's stay inside.'" It was a simple query, but carried a lesson that Marriot has never forgotten.