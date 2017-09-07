TrustYou Releases Insightful New eBook to Aid Independent Hotel Marketing Efforts
Branding Without A Brand Name - An Independent Hoteliers Guide To Building Brand Value
- How to make the most out of a hotel's unique value propositions
- Why having a properly optimized website is key to bookings and revenue
- The importance of online reputation management in marketing
- How to personalize daily operations and hotel-guest communication
"The sole purpose of this eBook is to reach out to independent hoteliers who, truth be told, might sometimes feel like succeeding in a brand-dominated world is a struggle. At TrustYou, we always focus on providing the best possible guest feedback solutions to both big brands and independent properties, and we wanted to provide a detailed, yet easy-to-understand resource that could help non-branded hotels get ahead", said Valerie Castillo, TrustYou's Senior Director of Marketing.
The eBook can be used by independent hotel managers to improve their strategy and the way they run their properties, in order to increase the level of popularity and ultimately, the revenue. As a complete and complex guide for independent hoteliers, "Branding Without A Brand Name" speaks to its readers through an exciting and relevant new perspective, of not fearing the competition of big chains and non-traditional accommodations, but rather embracing it and thriving on their independent status.
The eBook is available for free download here.
