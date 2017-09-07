TrustYou, the world's largest feedback platform, announces today the release of its latest eBook: Branding Without A Brand Name - An Independent Hoteliers Guide To Building Brand Value. This eBook speaks to independent hoteliers from around the world and acknowledges the struggles that they might face in a brand-dominated industry.

The company is no stranger to hotelier resources and content, having previously published All things Google: A Guide For Hotels and Designing Smart Surveys: A Hotelier's Guide to Soliciting Feedback. This time, the focus is on independent hotels, as TrustYou's guest feedback platform not only caters to large hotel chains, such as AccorHotels, Wyndham and Shangri-La, but also to smaller, non-branded properties. The eBook, which includes four chapters, covers a multitude of marketing-related subjects for independent hotels and provides in-depth insights into the following topics:

How to make the most out of a hotel's unique value propositions

Why having a properly optimized website is key to bookings and revenue

The importance of online reputation management in marketing

How to personalize daily operations and hotel-guest communication

"The sole purpose of this eBook is to reach out to independent hoteliers who, truth be told, might sometimes feel like succeeding in a brand-dominated world is a struggle. At TrustYou, we always focus on providing the best possible guest feedback solutions to both big brands and independent properties, and we wanted to provide a detailed, yet easy-to-understand resource that could help non-branded hotels get ahead", said Valerie Castillo, TrustYou's Senior Director of Marketing.

The eBook can be used by independent hotel managers to improve their strategy and the way they run their properties, in order to increase the level of popularity and ultimately, the revenue. As a complete and complex guide for independent hoteliers, "Branding Without A Brand Name" speaks to its readers through an exciting and relevant new perspective, of not fearing the competition of big chains and non-traditional accommodations, but rather embracing it and thriving on their independent status.

The eBook is available for free download here.

For more information, visit www.trustyou.com

Contact

Katharina Sickora

Senior Marketing Manager

Phone: +49 89 55 27 35-116

Send Email