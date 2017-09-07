Markham, Ontario – Maestro PMS announced it completed integration with the Listrak hospitality data platform.

The Listrak interface enables Maestro property software users to leverage a wide variety of guest data for greater marketing effectiveness.

Maestro PMS is the preferred cloud and on-premise property management solution for independent hotels, resorts, conference centers, and multi-property groups.

Listrak is a digital marketing automation platform that empowers hospitality marketers to generate revenue and build brand loyalty through personalized customer experience solutions.

"We at Maestro are happy to have Listrak join our growing list of supported third party integration partners.

"Our open API provides a reliable and robust connection to Maestro property software. The team at Listrak was able to leverage that technology and marry it with their impressive digital marketing offerings," said Warren Dehan, President of Maestro PMS.

Dehan noted the Maestro – Listrak integration is already installed at the Sands Resort in Myrtle Beach.

"I'm thrilled about leveraging our guests' purchase history into my segmentation strategy and creating truly personalized and relevant messaging," said Chris Crowl, Director of Sales and Marketing with Sands Resorts, a Maestro PMS user for many years.

"Listrak's impressive marketing automation will also save me time and reduce my level of effort."

"We are looking forward to working side-by-side with the Maestro team," said Listrak CEO Ross Kramer.

"Our collaboration will provide an opportunity to bring the best digital marketing solutions to the hospitality and travel industry, and ultimately provide a superior experience for customers.

Listrak is committed to generating success stories for our clients - each with measurable ROI."

Maestro PMS delivers revenue-generating tools and services that increase profitability, drive direct bookings, centralize operations, and provide personalized guest service to keep guests coming back. Click here for more information on how to reserve, engage and socialize with Maestro PMS.

Listrak's customer data platform is built FOR marketers to nurture the customer experience across all digital channels and features "best in class" CRM such as advanced audiences, predictive dynamic content, abandonment programs, social media integration and sophisticated pre-and post-stay communication; each to drive incremental revenue.

About Maestro PMS

Maestro is the preferred cloud and on-premise PMS solution for independent hotels, resorts, conference centers, and multi-property groups. This PCI certified and EMV ready enterprise system offers 20+ integrated modules on a single database including web and mobile tools to increase profitability and enable operators to engage guests with a personalized experience. For over 35 years Maestro's Diamond Plus Service has provided unparalleled 24/7 North American based support and education services to keep hospitality groups operational and productive. Click here for more information on Maestro PMS.

About Listrak

Listrak's customer-centric data approach helps digital marketers cultivate deeper relationships through personalized, multichannel marketing strategies that drive revenue, engagement and growth. Listrak helps reach guests at the right time and the right place, regardless of the source, channel or device. The Listrak platform boasts a comprehensive set of solutions that enhance campaign performance, increase lifetime value, and personalize every customer touchpoint across multiple channels. Listrak has more than a decade of digital marketing experience and works with leading brands. For more information, visit web site, contact info@listrak.com or call 717.626.6261.

Contact

Macarena Lorenzini

Phone: 1-888-667-8488

Send Email