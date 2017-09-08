Aqua-Aston Hospitality, a leading hotel and resort management group and an operating business of ILG (Nasdaq: ILG), announced the signing of Crocodile Bay Resort and the future Botánika Osa Peninsula, Curio Collection by Hilton. Hilton's Curio brand is a rapidly expanding global collection of distinctive, upper-upscale hotels and resorts that cater to passionate travelers seeking local discovery and authentic experiences.

Aqua-Aston will provide a full range of management services for both resorts in Central America including sales, marketing, revenue management, and reservations. The company will also be responsible for handling daily resort operations, as well as lending its extensive hospitality expertise to assist in the areas of planning, budgeting, and forecasting.

"Aqua-Aston Hospitality's management contract for Crocodile Bay Resort and the future Botánika is an example of the strength and breadth of our team. We have a long history of providing outstanding service to our guests and to each of our owners. We're very proud to be entrusted by global hospitality brands such as Hilton to deliver to their high brand standards," said Ed Skapinok, senior vice president of sales, marketing, and revenue for Aqua-Aston Hospitality.

Crocodile Bay Resort is an eco-adventure resort that opened in 1999 and is renowned for its world-class sport fishing, rainforest expeditions, expertly crafted eco-tours, and deluxe accommodations. The property's extensive roster of custom eco-itineraries include a sea turtle rescue tour, chocolate farm tours, jungle night walks, surfing, snorkeling, kayaking through mangroves, and cross-country biking. Guests are also encouraged to explore the nearby Golfo Dulce, home to one of the world's few tropical fjords where migrating humpback whales are seen seasonally.

Slated to open in 2018, Botánika will be located on the Osa Peninsula where the edge of Costa Rica's largest coastal rainforest meets the Pacific. Once completed, Botánika will replace the existing Crocodile Bay Resort facilities and operations, however, the nearby Crocodile Bay Marina will continue to offer the largest private sport-fishing fleet in Central and South America.

Aqua-Aston and property ownership are working with local biologists and forestry specialists to ensure that the Botánika residences are constructed in harmony with the environment. The resort will consist of whole ownership hotel residences containing guest rooms and suites with a full kitchen, and an open-air courtyard in each building. Planned amenities include an outdoor natural pool, pool bar, fitness center, technology lounge, spa with over 30 "rainforest treatments," 1,550-square-feet of meeting space, an event lawn, golf cart concierge service, café gift shop, juice bar, and restaurant and bar.

Prior to the launch of eco-friendly Botánika, guests are able to continue immersing themselves in one of the most ecologically diverse locations in Costa Rica, while enjoying a comfortable, enriching stay at Crocodile Bay Resort. Both Crocodile Bay Resort and Botánika are easily accessible with a five-minute drive from the Puerto Jimenez Airport. For more information, please visit www.CrocodileBay.com and www.BotanikaResort.com.