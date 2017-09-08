Skift Inc., the largest travel industry intelligence and marketing platform, today announced the final list of confirmed speakers and sessions for its flagship event, Skift Global Forum. The annual conference, one of the most anticipated in the travel industry, will take place at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall, Sept. 26-27, 2017.

"Skift Global Forum 2017 will be the best creative brain food in travel all year," said Rafat Ali, CEO and Founder of Skift. "Since starting Skift five years ago, I have clearly seen the largest consumer and tech changes converge in travel, and what's happening here has lessons for other industries around the globe. Attendees at this year's Forum will be best prepared for what's happening next in the world's largest industry, and be inspired by travel's top visionaries and disruptors as they share their visions for the future."

Skift Global Forum, now in its fourth year, is the largest creative business event in the global travel industry. This year's speaker line-up features one of the biggest gatherings of CEOs and founders in the travel industry – including eight of travel's sharpest executives and C-level women leaders – at public giants including Facebook, The Priceline Group, Marriott International, TripAdvisor, Hilton, Royal Caribbean Cruises, and Carnival Cruise Line; high-profile start-ups such as Airbnb and Vacasa; and travel and hospitality icons such as Los Angeles Tourism and Convention Board, Union Square Hospitality Group, Delta Air Lines, Tourism Australia, and more.

The Skift Global Forum has become what media, speakers and attendees have called the "TED of travel," and is the first conference focused on the people creating and defining the future of travel: top marketers, strategists, and technologists. Topics and speakers are carefully curated to inspire attendees about the business and creative potential of the industry, and to inform them on changing trends across sectors, geographies, and functional silos.

Speakers at this year's conference include Edward Bastian, CEO, Delta Air Lines; Glenn Fogel, CEO, The Priceline Group; René Redzepi, Chef & Co-Owner, Noma; Arne Sorenson, President & CEO, Marriott International, Inc.; Stephen Kaufer, CEO, TripAdvisor; Richard Fain, Chairman & CEO, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.; Geoff Ballotti, President & CEO, Wyndham Hotel Group; Keith Barr, CEO, InterContinental Hotels Group; Danny Meyer, CEO, Union Square Hospitality Group; Christopher Nassetta, President & CEO, Hilton; Nathan Blecharczyk, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Airbnb; Mark D'Arcy, Chief Creative Officer, Facebook; Lina Annab, Jordanian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Jordan; Julian Guerrero Orozco FLS, Vice President of Tourism ProColombia, Colombia; Bonny Simi, President, JetBlue Technology Ventures; Kathy Tan Mayor, CMO, Carnival Cruise Line; and more. The entire line-up can be found here: https://forum.skift.com/newyork/speakers/.

Event sponsors include Accenture, Adobe, AIG, Amadeus Airlines, American Express, Away Luggage, Button, Criteo, Fareportal, Hobo Bags, HotelTonight, ITP, KDS, Luggage Hero, Mapbox, ProColombia, Simulmedia, Smartling, Sojern, Spring Place, Tastemade, The Points Guy, Travelsify, Visit Mexico and Visit Jordan.

For more information, to register, or to become a sponsor, visit https://forum.skift.com/newyork/ or email forum@skift.com.