Lodging Interactive, an award winning digital marketing and social media engagement agency exclusively serving the hospitality industry, today announced its End of Summer website sale program. Through the program Lodging Interactive will credit full service customers for the cost of developing their new website, essentially providing customers with a free website.

"Hoteliers realize that ongoing budgeting and investment is required in order to keep their websites competitive and with End of Summer website sale program they can be assured they have a budget for future website enhancements and development," said DJ Vallauri, Lodging Interactive's Founder and President. "Every new full-service customer will receive a credit for every dollar spent on their new website which can be used to further enhance and update their website in the future."

To be eligible for the website credit, new hotel customers must enter into a full-service agreement with Lodging Interactive before November 1, 2017. For example, if a hotel spends $15,000 on a new website, Lodging Interactive will provide a $15,000 credit to be used for future website enhancements or a website redesign.

For more information on Lodging Interactive's End of Summer website sale program please visit LodgingInteractive.com or call 877-291-4411 Ext 701.

Contact

DJ Vallauri

President & Founder

Phone: 877-291-4411

Fax: 877-833-7375

Send Email