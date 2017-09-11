About HSMAI

The Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) is committed to growing business for hotels and their partners, and is the industry"s leading advocate for intelligent, sustainable hotel revenue growth. The association provides hotel professionals & their partners with tools, insights, and expertise to fuel sales, inspire marketing, and optimize revenue through programs such as HSMAI ROCET, Adrian Awards, and Revenue Optimization Conference. HSMAI is an individual membership organization comprising more than 7,000 members worldwide, with 40 chapters in the Americas Region. Connect with HSMAI at www.hsmai.org, www.facebook.com/hsmai, www.twitter.com/hsmai and www.youtube.com/hsmai1.

As the regional chapter for the metropolitan area, HSMAI Greater New York serves a community of over 500 hospitality professionals who are committed to the highest standards of service and ongoing professional development.

Membership is open to anyone in hospitality sales, marketing or management as well as travel and tourism educators and service providers who support the industry. HSMAI continues to lead the industry by providing education and market research to its members.