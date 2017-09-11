Bahrain -- Swiss-Belhotel International has joined Gulf Air's FalconFlyer (loyalty / frequent flyer) programme awarding the national carrier's FalconFlyer members 200 miles for every night's stay at participating Swiss-Belhotel properties spread across 23 countries worldwide. The agreement is effective from September 1, 2017.

Making the announcement, Mr Laurent A. Voivenel, Senior Vice President, Operations and Development for the Middle East, Africa and India, Swiss-Belhotel International, said, "We are pleased to partner with Gulf Air, the national carrier of Kingdom of Bahrain's, prestigious loyalty programme: FalconFlyer. We are committed to rewarding our valued guests for their loyalty and this new alliance will entitle FalconFlyer members to outstanding earnings at our hotels located in some of the most desirable destinations. With its vast reach and popularity as a frequent flyer programme, partnering with Gulf Air's FalconFlyer programme is a strategic tie-up for us and will increase our brand exposure globally as well as in our top source markets in the Middle East."

Serving 42 cities in 25 countries, Gulf Air operates daily flights to 10 regional cities. To earn miles, guests must quote their FalconFlyer membership number when booking their stay at any participating hotel within Swiss-Belhotel International's network and present their FalconFlyer membership card at the time of check-in. All bookings must be made direct with the hotel or through the hotel website.

Gulf Air Chief Commercial Officer, Mr Ahmed Janahi, welcomed the agreement saying: "Gulf Air's FalconFlyer programme offers a host of exciting privileges and benefits to members and we are continually working to expand our network of partner hotels in order to make our programme as rewarding as possible. In line with this, our partnership with Swiss-Belhotel International gives our valued members the opportunity to earn miles during their stay at any of the participating Swiss-Belhotels."

Gulf Air's FalconFlyer Programme is known for its high-value promotions and partnerships making it one of the most sought-after frequent flyer programmes in the world. Gulf Air FalconFlyer Members can enjoy attractive privileges and value-added benefits such as bonus miles up to 250%, family membership and special privileges both on the ground and in the air. Other advantages of the program include the best redemption rates and the best miles earning system for premium class in the GCC and Middle East region, special online booking bonuses, a generous baggage allowance, three years' miles validity, unlimited lounge access, priority baggage handling and guaranteed seats among many other benefits intended to make the traveling experience more enjoyable and rewarding. Further information about Gulf Air's FalconFlyer programme can be found online by visiting gulfair.com

Contact

Hina Bakht

Vice President MPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)

Phone: 971 50 697 5146

Send Email