Ibis Styles, the Accor operated brand that bills itself as friendly, upbeat and idiosyncratic, appealing to a broad spectrum of clients, including the millennial market, has opened the doors of its first hotel in the United States of America. Situated close to New York City's La Guardia airport, the Ibis Styles New York La Guardia Airport is actually located in a former airport hotel building, but has been renovated employing the signature branding and comfort that makes Ibis a trusted name in mid-range lodgings.

The 93-key property is the newest addition to the brand's existing portfolio of nearly 340 Ibis Styles hotels worldwide, with the brand being found in more than 30 countries internationally. Ibis Budget is the group's brand that offers rooms at a lower price point, and they operate over 560 hotels around the globe. This particularly property takes its cues from local design and infrastructure, namely the iconic signage and branding of the New York subway system. This influence gives the airport property a connection through transport to both the city and the airport itself, while at the same time adding colour and a definite identity to the hotel. The common areas are decorated with neon strip lighting which emulates the subway lines on maps, and brightly coloured recesses in blue, red, yellow and green appear as terminating points, or maybe stations, that double as shelving and convey a sense of playfulness that the hotels strive to achieve. The walls of the guest rooms are covered in illustrations of cities and subway maps, and each room has a 26-inch TV screen, free wifi, a desk and guests can avail of the hotel's buffet, which serves street-food inspired cuisine.

