Ibis Styles comes to the United States
Ibis Styles, the Accor operated brand that bills itself as friendly, upbeat and idiosyncratic, has opened the doors of its first hotel in the United States of America
Ibis Styles has the following projects currenty in the pipeline:
Ibis Styles Glasgow Centre West
The site is currently disused offices on Waterloo Street, Glasgow and will undergo a major redevelopment over the coming months [READ MORE…]
Ibis Styles Bangkok Phra Khanong
A new 25-story Ibis Styles is planned in Khet Wattana, Bangkok [READ MORE…]
A former bureau building in Vienna will be converted to an Ibis Styles Hotel, which will be ideally situated next to the Praterbrücke and near the Donaukanal [READ MORE…]
More information on Ibis Styles can be found on TOPHOTELPROJECTS, the specialized service provider in the exchange of cutting-edge information of hotel construction in the international hospitality industry.
Contact
Jule Grass
Marketing Manager
Phone: +49 4261 4140 309
Send Email