b4checkin, Inc., a Gold level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced it has completed Oracle Validated Integration of b4easypost v3.1 with Oracle Hospitality OPERA 5.5. b4easypost eliminates the use of credit card authorization forms with a secure and interactive platform for guests and meeting planners to make payments to hotels and then automatically posts those payments to Oracle Hospitality OPERA , therein with this two-way integration.

To achieve Oracle Validated Integration, Oracle partners are required to meet a stringent set of requirements that are based on the needs and priorities of the customers. Credit card authorization forms have long been a point of aggravation for hotels because they are inconvenient, prone to human error and, importantly, not PCI compliant. By eliminating this labor-intensive process, b4easypost provides an automatic, real-time system for hotels to connect deposits with guest accounts.

"We're excited about this new integration with Oracle Hospitality OPERA because our payment and posting solution can seamlessly post, so it can now help thousands of hotels alleviate an antiquated business practice that is not in line with current technology or security standards," said Saar Fabrikant, president and CEO of b4checkin. "b4easypost increases customer convenience and satisfaction by streamlining the payment process as well as reducing costs for hotels by eliminating credit card authorization forms and the labor necessary to handle this manual process."

"Achieving Oracle Validated Integration gives our customers confidence that the integration between b4easypost and Oracle Hospitality OPERA is functionally sound and performs as tested," said David Hicks, vice president, Worldwide ISV, OEM and Java Business Development, Oracle. "For solutions deployed on-premises, in the cloud, or both, Oracle Validated Integration applies a rigorous technical review and test process that helps to reduce deployment risk and improves the user experience of the partner's integrated offering."

In addition to reservations and group payments, b4easypost can also facilitate miscellaneous payments such as gift cards, lost and found payments and offer other key benefits, including:

Reduces PCI scope at the hotel with PCI compliance

Validates reservations and groups in real-time

Posts automatically to Oracle Hospitality OPERA

Lowers labor costs with hands-free process

Eliminates printing costs

Lowers transaction fees

Integrates with major payment gateways

Eliminates chargebacks via AVS Verification

About b4checkin

b4checkin™ develops and provides an innovative suite of cloud-based software solutions for the hospitality industry. Designed to help hotels better manage online reservations and measure guest satisfaction, core products include: chameleon, the industry's first online booking engine with multiple design options; b4feedback, a state-of-the-art guest satisfaction tracking and management tool; b4arrival, an online check-in system that maximizes convenience for mobile-friendly guests; b4easypost, a fully automated payment and posting solution; b4GDS, a GDS interface for properties offering a 'one-stop-shop' for hoteliers; and b4ubet, an application that allows hotel casino players to book their hotel offers online. b4checkin is headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, with installations serving customers in North America, the Caribbean, Asia and Europe. For more information, visit www.b4checkin.com.

About Oracle Validated Integration

Oracle Validated Integration, available through the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), gives customers confidence that the integration of a complementary partner software product with an Oracle "on-premises" Application has been validated and the products work together as designed. This can help customers reduce risk, improve system implementation cycles, and provide for smoother upgrades and simpler maintenance. Oracle Validated Integration applies a rigorous technical process to review partner integrations and partners who successfully complete the program are authorized to use the "Oracle Validated Integration" logo. For more information, please visit Oracle.com at https://solutions.oracle.com/scwar/scr/AboutPartners/validated-integration/index.html

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.

Contact

Conner Erwin

VP of Sales

Send Email