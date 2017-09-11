External Article

Twitter Can't Sell Your Products, But Here's How To Use It As An Effective Marketing Tool

forbes.com

Twitter is rarely going to sell your products or services. But it is an unprecedented tool for selling.

To understand why, you need to look at how selling works today.

To succeed, you need to be visible, valuable, and connected. And that starts with conversations - you reaching out to key individuals to engage with them.

Twitter is the ideal place to start conversations. I think of it as an ongoing conference, 365 days a year, 24 hours a day, where people talk about what’s important to them. They’re allowing you, in 140 characters or less, to start a conversation with them.

And unlike with any other platform, you can reach just about anyone. Let’s say you’re in B2B (Business-to-Business) sales. With Twitter, you can reach out directly to a CEO whom you’d never be able to get on the phone. When you tweet them or respond to one of their tweets with your thoughts about what they shared, you get a chance to connect.