As a Hotel Manager/Director, have you ever felt uncertain or slightly overwhelmed by the number of partners and tools you need to manage to properly market your hotel?

It's a fact that in today's hotel marketing world, managing online distribution performance, hoteliers need to activate various triggers and a very wide range of skills: The good news is that technology is a great facilitator, enabling more control and measurement, giving more access to a greater number of potential guests. Something that only a few could afford just a few years or months ago.

The less good news is that hoteliers are now at the very heart of a complex ecosystem, with a multitude of solutions and players, and it is not so easy to get the full picture of the most important solutions on the market. And it is even more difficult to work out which solutions are the most appropriate to fit one's needs.

