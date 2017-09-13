Rotana Hotel Management Corporation selects its next generation Point of Sale system from Xn protel Systems
Starting with all Centro Hotels in Saudi Arabia, Rotana will implement xnPOS, the enterprise Point of Sale system from Xn protel Systems. It will be hosted on Rotana’s private cloud in Abu Dhabi, enabling centralized Point of Sale operations
Global hospitality management software company Xn protel Systems today announced Rotana Hotel Management Corporation is implementing xnPOS in its Centro Hotels in Saudi Arabia. The system will be hosted at Rotana's data center in Abu Dhabi to provide centralized Point of Sale operations. xnPOS will then be deployed to new hotel openings. In addition, Rotana Hotels is also using myHotel and myDining by Neorcha, a Xn protel partner.
xnPOS provides comprehensive functionality and scalability that meets the needs of hotel F&B, table service restaurants and hospitality foodservice operations. The product is proven in a wide spectrum of F&B operations in some 50 countries across Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East. The pedigree and range of international customers endorses the system's flexibility, functionality, language capability and simplicity of use. xnPOS provides proven workflow advantages to manage guest check transactions, order-entry operations and remote kitchen/bar orders, while also providing seamless integration with hotel PMS, Loyalty/CRM and ERP systems. xnPOS has established interfaces to Oracle Hospitality's Opera PMS and protel hotelsoftware's on-premise and cloud PMS solutions, with HTNG based interfaces to other leading PMS products in development.
Emmanuel Clavé, VP Gulf Countries and India, Xn protel Systems comments: "We are looking forward to working closely with Rotana Hotels to integrate our solutions into their ecosystem, to provide flexible, open products that support ever changing industry needs."
highly functional, cloud-native and open systems provide the latest technology and flexibility. They help world-class hospitality companies in over 50 countries to optimize revenue generation, simplify service operations and enhance the quality of guest communications.
Xn protel Systems is a global hospitality management software company specializing in property management, central reservations, point of sale and activity management solutions. Our business-critical,
We are committed to:
Creating open systems. Working closely with our customers and partners we adopt industry standard protocols to break down traditional integration barriers. Creating truly open, flexible solutions that support guests" growing appetite to be more in control of their stay.
Developing cloud-native products. Our newest technologies are born in the cloud. That means our customers benefit from the latest innovations, can take full advantage of mobile and achieve a lower cost of ownership.
Being easy to do business with. We understand the frustration that comes with unresponsive and inflexible suppliers. We"re not like that. And we don"t take our customers for granted. A customer-centric approach is in our DNA, from preparing quotations through to resolving support calls.
Our next generation, global solutions are backed by outstanding customer service and support. Our dedicated team of highly experienced hotel, hospitality and technology experts work hard to understand customers" needs and the issues they face. Located across our extensive network of offices, our specialists provide the best advice, solutions and support to make sure customers meet the needs of local markets and achieve their business goals.
The Company was formed in the UK in 2002, as Xn Hotel Systems. It was then renamed in 2015 as Xn protel Systems when protel hotelsoftware became a shareholder.
Visit www.xnprotel.com for more information