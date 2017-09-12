External Article

California hotel will deliver 10-pound doughnut to your room

Dough-nut disturb, because your wildest pastry fantasies are about to come true.

Thanks to an objectively sweet promotion from the J.W. Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Dessert, Calif., guests can now have a whopping 10-pound pink doughnut delivered straight to their door. As the main event of the hotel’s new $219 “Donut Disturb” package, the hefty treat, which measures three feet wide by a foot high, will be wheeled straight to the room with a side of milkshakes when guests are ready for a serious sugar high.