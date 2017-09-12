External Article

Coolest Hotels in the Wild: From Glass Pods in New Zealand to Luxury Tree Houses in Thailand

independent.co.uk

These days, a bed, clean sheets and a mini bar isn’t enough to impress; modern travellers are searching for the most unique getaway, an “experience” that really kicks their trip up a gear. Glamping has gone from a niche way to spend a night in the woods to a multi-million pound industry, while Airbnb has opened the door to a range of quirky sleeping opportunities worldwide. And with the rise of the trend for unusual digs, a range of back-to-nature options has popped up. Here are eight of the best places to spend a night under the stars.