Hospitality is an intrinsic part of Asian cultures and it's no secret that travellers from around the world want to immerse themselves in these diverse communities, that's why, nine out of the top 16 trending destinations globally on Airbnb between June and August, were in Asia Pacific countries. China led the top three cities to visit.

In addition, curious Asia Pacific travellers have also been busy exploring global neighbourhoods, with 7.5 million guest arrivals hailing from Asia Pacific.

Global Stats

45M guest arrivals

2.6M guests on Airbnb's peak night, August 12

7.5M guest arrivals in the Asia-Pacific region

Trending Destinations

Compared to overall guest arrival trends observed during the same period in 2016, our internal data shows the highest growth of guest arrivals in Asia – particularly in China. In one of our newest and fastest-growing markets, Chinese cities Hangzhou (495%), Chongqing (388%) and Wuhan (371%) were the top three highest growth destinations over last year. Across the board, we saw summer travelers largely flocking to the scenic fjords of New Zealand, the mountains of Kota Kinabalu in Malaysia, tranquil beaches of Vietnam and oceanside enclaves in Brazil and beyond.

Hangzhou, China – 495%

Chongqing, China – 388%

Wuhan, China – 371%

Viñales, Cuba – 347%

Patuto, Philippines – 274%

Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia – 214%

Trinidad, Belize – 213%

Shenzhen, China – 193%

Fortazela, Brazil – 192%

Cluj-Napoca, Romania – 187%

Petaling Jaya, Malaysia – 185%

Da Nang, Vietnam – 182%

Ensenada, Mexico – 179%

Surrey, Canada – 175%

Fort William, Scotland – 156%

Rotorua, New Zealand – 154%

Most Popular Experiences

We looked at the most-booked Experiences across our Trips markets, and found that fitness-oriented activities – biking, hiking, dancing and more – were overwhelmingly popular among Airbnb travelers this summer. Here are some of the most popular Experiences between June 1 and August 31:

Bangkok –Biking Bangkok Oasis

Explore an oasis by bicycle, see wildlife, and sample Thai food

Miami –A Vibrant Salsa Night

Sip mojitos and learn to salsa with a live tropical band

Prague –Kayaking in City Center

Discover Prague by kayak, seeing world-renowned sites on the water

Provence –Sailing in Calanques

Sail through the Calanques, near Marseille: Swim, snorkel and sunbathe

Seattle –Wolf Encounter

Hike through verdant forests to a wolf sanctuary, seeing wildlife up close

Seoul –Historical Steps

Take a night hike through an ancient fortress, soaking in history and culture

Tokyo –Samurai Swordplay

Practice traditional Japanese swordplay with a real samurai

Navigate a lush, peaceful forest on foot near the famous falls