Asia Pacific Destinations Dominate Travel on Airbnb Between June to August 2017
Hospitality is an intrinsic part of Asian cultures and it's no secret that travellers from around the world want to immerse themselves in these diverse communities, that's why, nine out of the top 16 trending destinations globally on Airbnb between June and August, were in Asia Pacific countries. China led the top three cities to visit.
Global Stats
- 45M guest arrivals
- 2.6M guests on Airbnb's peak night, August 12
- 7.5M guest arrivals in the Asia-Pacific region
Trending Destinations
Compared to overall guest arrival trends observed during the same period in 2016, our internal data shows the highest growth of guest arrivals in Asia – particularly in China. In one of our newest and fastest-growing markets, Chinese cities Hangzhou (495%), Chongqing (388%) and Wuhan (371%) were the top three highest growth destinations over last year. Across the board, we saw summer travelers largely flocking to the scenic fjords of New Zealand, the mountains of Kota Kinabalu in Malaysia, tranquil beaches of Vietnam and oceanside enclaves in Brazil and beyond.
- Hangzhou, China – 495%
- Chongqing, China – 388%
- Wuhan, China – 371%
- Viñales, Cuba – 347%
- Patuto, Philippines – 274%
- Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia – 214%
- Trinidad, Belize – 213%
- Shenzhen, China – 193%
- Fortazela, Brazil – 192%
- Cluj-Napoca, Romania – 187%
- Petaling Jaya, Malaysia – 185%
- Da Nang, Vietnam – 182%
- Ensenada, Mexico – 179%
- Surrey, Canada – 175%
- Fort William, Scotland – 156%
- Rotorua, New Zealand – 154%
Most Popular Experiences
We looked at the most-booked Experiences across our Trips markets, and found that fitness-oriented activities – biking, hiking, dancing and more – were overwhelmingly popular among Airbnb travelers this summer. Here are some of the most popular Experiences between June 1 and August 31:
- Amsterdam –Explore Hidden Art & Culture by Bike
- Bangkok –Biking Bangkok Oasis
Explore an oasis by bicycle, see wildlife, and sample Thai food
- Miami –A Vibrant Salsa Night
Sip mojitos and learn to salsa with a live tropical band
- Prague –Kayaking in City Center
Discover Prague by kayak, seeing world-renowned sites on the water
- Provence –Sailing in Calanques
Sail through the Calanques, near Marseille: Swim, snorkel and sunbathe
- Seattle –Wolf Encounter
Hike through verdant forests to a wolf sanctuary, seeing wildlife up close
- Seoul –Historical Steps
Take a night hike through an ancient fortress, soaking in history and culture
- Tokyo –Samurai Swordplay
Practice traditional Japanese swordplay with a real samurai
- Toronto –Niagara's Natural Connection
Navigate a lush, peaceful forest on foot near the famous falls
