PolyU releases Report on 2016 Tourist Satisfaction and Tourism Service Quality Indices
The 2016 PolyU Tourist Satisfaction Index (PolyU TSI) and Tourism Service Quality Index (PolyU TSQI) show general increases compared with the 2015 results, according to the report released by the School of Hotel and Tourism Management (SHTM) of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. The 2016 PolyU TSI and PolyU TSQI stood at 75.02 and 75.87 respectively.
"In 2016, the tourism industry in Hong Kong underwent some turbulence caused by various social and political issues in 2014 and 2015," observed Professor Haiyan Song, SHTM Associate Dean, Mr and Mrs Chan Chak Fu Professor in International Tourism and Principal Investigator of the PolyU TSI, "the city's image as a premier tourist destination was tarnished." Against this backdrop, the 2016 TSIs for the source markets of Americas, Europe, Africa and the Middle East, Taiwan and Macau as well as Japan and Korea increased and those for the other three source markets decreased in comparison with the 2015 TSIs.
At the sectoral level, transportation, attractions and restaurants were among the tourist sectors affected.
The PolyU TSI evaluates service sector competitiveness not only over time but also across international tourist destinations. Aside from its importance to tourism practitioners in Hong Kong the index has broader applications and has been adopted by destinations including Singapore and Macau in 2010, Guangdong province in Mainland China in 2012 and Australia in 2014. The 2016 PolyU TSI is the eighth annual release of the index since its launch in 2009.
Launched in 2012, the PolyU TSQI is a weighted average of the six tourism service quality indices, representing the overall tourism service quality of Hong Kong.
At the market level, the PolyU TSQI of Mainland China and Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific scored lower than their 2015 counterparts.
As for the six tourism service sectors, an even fluctuation between increases and decreases was observed.
The 2016 PolyU TSQI score (75.87) was 0.85 points higher than the PolyU TSI (75.02) for the same year. The deviation between the two indices indicates areas where service performance failed to boost tourist satisfaction.
"Through the combined use of the indices, sustainable tourism can be achieved by helping tourism stakeholders better understand their competitiveness and abilities in delivering high-quality experiences to tourists. The indices will help the public sector of Hong Kong with the formulation of policies that enhance Hong Kong's attractiveness as an international destination," Professor Kaye Chon, SHTM Dean, Walter Kwok Foundation Professor in International Hospitality Management and Principal Investigator of the PolyU TSQI remarked. "The SHTM is committed to bringing cutting-edge research to business practices, thereby addressing the global challenges that the tourism industry faces."
PolyU TSI and TSQI website: http://www.touristsatisfaction.org
Contact
Pauline Ngan
Marketing Manager
Phone: +852 3400-2634
Send Email
About PolyU"s School of Hotel and Tourism Management
For close to 40 years, PolyU"s School of Hotel and Tourism Management has refined a distinctive vision of hospitality and tourism education and become a world-leading hotel and tourism school. Rated No. 1 in the world in the "Hospitality and Tourism Management" category according to ShanghaiRanking"s Global Ranking of Academic Subjects 2017, placed No. 1 in the world in the "Hospitality, Leisure, Sport & Tourism" subject area by the CWUR Rankings by Subject 2017 and ranked among the top 3 "Hospitality and Leisure Management" institutions globally in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2017, the SHTM is a symbol of excellence in the field, exemplifying its motto of Leading Hospitality and Tourism.
With 75 academic staff drawing from 22 countries and regions, the School offers programmes at levels ranging from undergraduate degrees to doctoral degrees. In 2012, the SHTM was bestowed the McCool Breakthrough Award by the International Council on Hotel, Restaurant, and Institutional Education (I-CHRIE) recognising its breakthrough in the form of its teaching and research hotel – Hotel ICON – the heart of the School"s innovative approach to hospitality and tourism education. A member of the UNWTO Knowledge Network, the SHTM is also the editorial home of Asia Pacific Journal of Tourism Research, Journal of Travel and Tourism Marketing, Journal of Teaching in Travel and Tourism and Journal of China Tourism Research.