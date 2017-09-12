The team behind innovative software that helps hotel owners reduce the time spent on administration tasks and grow business are celebrating after racking up more positive feedback. NewBook has already secured awards and built up a loyal client base across the UK and further afield but uses testimonials and feedback as a key way to measure ongoing success and identify areas where further developments are needed.

One of the most attractive features of NewBook that catches the attention of ambitious hotels is the ability to seamlessly manage multiple locations. The intuitive dashboard of NewBook allows for effortless switching between each property and gives a complete full picture too. With business-critical information instantly accessible, NewBook saves valuable times allowing users to focus on other crucial areas, such as expanding revenue or improving guest engagement. It's a function that client McMillan Hotels Group recognised in its glowing testimonial, noting that the software has helped the business 'through some challenging situations'. Increased flexibility with rate control and a centralised database for guests staying across the brand's portfolio have also been a selling point for the business.

Chris Petty, Managing Director of NewBook, said, "We've received lots of great feedback from our clients and hearing that their properties are going from strength to strength is a testament to the software and service that we consistently deliver. Our aim is to help businesses better manage their time and resources, allowing them to maximise revenue and expand their portfolio. We're constantly innovating and exploring new features that could offer even more support to our clients."

Old Amersham Hotels Group is another client that's benefitted from the NewBook innovation. The brand has seen a significant upturn, with the ability to accommodate large groups across multiple locations through a single booking. Thanks to the growing revenue, the brand has grown its portfolio to seven properties and uses NewBook to effectively manage them all.

Founded in 2010, NewBook aims to revolutionise the way that hotels do business through seamlessly automating day-to-day tasks and providing a raft of invaluable tools to clients. The reservation and property management solution enables businesses to take online bookings, connect to third party sales channels, and undertake other revenue generating activities.

