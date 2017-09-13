We continue to monitor the impact of Hurricane Irma on hotels in the impacted areas. As always, the safety and security of our guests and associates is a top priority. Our hotel management teams are evaluating the status of the hotels and working closely with local authorities as needed. We express our appreciation for the efforts of local police, emergency responders and other officials in supporting the community.

To date there have been no reports of storm-related injuries to employees or guests at our hotels. While most of our hotels are open, some hotels in the affected areas have sustained damage. Efforts are underway to fully restore operations but some hotels may have temporary interruption or limited availability of guest services.

While many of the hotels impacted by the storm are waiving cancellation fees for confirmed reservations, for the most up-to-date information, please visit the hotel's website.

For information regarding reservations, please call (800) 228-9290. Those in countries outside of the United States seeking information about the impact of the storm should call the Marriott International toll-free number in their country.