ATLANTA and HOUSTON -- Atlanta-based Hotel Equities has been selected to manage the 190-room SpringHill Suites by Marriott Houston Med Center/NRG Park hotel.

With the addition, Hotel Equities now manages three hotels in metro Houston and 23 in Texas. Quyp Hospitality owns the hotel.

"Our selection to manage a third hotel in metropolitan Houston confirms our ability to deliver outstanding results, exceptional profitability and stellar GSS scores to our owners," said Joe Reardon, SVP of Business Development and Marketing for Hotel Equities. "The property enjoys the benefits of a vibrant sub-market in Houston that includes the medical center, the popular NRG Park and a variety of demand generators to assure its continued success."

This beautiful SpringHill Suites Houston Medical Center hotel is ideally located in the heart of the Texas Medical Center and NRG Park section of Houston, near NRG Stadium/NRG Park, Hermann Park Zoo and Toyota Center.

"We are extremely pleased to bring this SpringHill Suites by Marriott property into our hospitality portfolio," said Joe Whalen, President of Quyp Hospitality. "Our property improvement plans are moving ahead and we are very excited about getting started on renovating this well-positioned hotel in the Houston market. We have full confidence in our managing partners, Hotel Equities, as we continue to grow in the Midwest and western part of the U.S."

The spacious suites promise modern décor upgrades with separate bedroom and living areas that include a mini-fridge and microwave. The meeting room offers the perfect space for gatherings of up to 50 people.

Contact

Margaret M. Jones

Dir. of Public Relations

Phone: 770.934.2170

Send Email