Pegasus Solutions today announces the hiring of two key executives across its global sales teams. Heinrich Kessler will oversee the company's sales efforts in the EMEA and ASPAC regions, and Glenn Wirick will oversee sales and marketing efforts in the Americas.

Kessler joins Pegasus after serving as SVP of Business Development at Sabre Hospitality Solutions, and SVP of Global Sales for Trust International. He brings more than 20 years of experience in the hospitality and travel software sector to lead global sales efforts in regions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Wirick joins the company to drive new business development in the Americas and establish a modernized global sales and marketing organization. Prior to joining Pegasus, Wirick served in sales and leadership roles for software and technology companies including NetSuite, InsightSoftware, IBM and JD Edwards across multiple industry verticals including hospitality and real estate.

"At Pegasus we believe that the disruptive forces of creative destruction are never far off and that we must continually evolve across our teams and solutions, improving our capabilities ever more quickly," said Pegasus CEO Sean Lenahan. "As our company expands its product development efforts and looks to enter a new period of growth, the fusion of Heinrich's deep industry knowledge and relationships with Glenn's enterprise software sales and leadership talents enable our business development team to aggressively compete and win new business."

Kessler and Wirick join Pegasus as the company re-emerges in the marketplace, increasing its investment in new product and service capabilities. The company is preparing for the launch of its new mobile internet booking engine and enhanced connectivity solutions with demand partners scheduled for release this year.

