Pegasus Solutions Announces Two New Executive Hires
Hotel technology provider hires industry veteran Heinrich Kessler as Senior Vice President of Business Development, and software executive Glenn Wirick as Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing
Wirick joins the company to drive new business development in the Americas and establish a modernized global sales and marketing organization. Prior to joining Pegasus, Wirick served in sales and leadership roles for software and technology companies including NetSuite, InsightSoftware, IBM and JD Edwards across multiple industry verticals including hospitality and real estate.
"At Pegasus we believe that the disruptive forces of creative destruction are never far off and that we must continually evolve across our teams and solutions, improving our capabilities ever more quickly," said Pegasus CEO Sean Lenahan. "As our company expands its product development efforts and looks to enter a new period of growth, the fusion of Heinrich's deep industry knowledge and relationships with Glenn's enterprise software sales and leadership talents enable our business development team to aggressively compete and win new business."
Kessler and Wirick join Pegasus as the company re-emerges in the marketplace, increasing its investment in new product and service capabilities. The company is preparing for the launch of its new mobile internet booking engine and enhanced connectivity solutions with demand partners scheduled for release this year.
About Pegasus Solutions
Pegasus is a leading global technology provider that empowers independent hotels, hotel groups and chains to grow their businesses in a digital world. The company provides a comprehensive offering of cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) systems and services that are designed to help hoteliers connect with their guests, increase profitability and maximize productivity. The Pegasus offering combines its highly scalable and reliable SaaS platform with representation and demand services, uniquely enabling hoteliers to sell to guests worldwide across all touch points, including their websites, call centers and front desks, and through all channels, including direct to consumer, travel agents (GDS), online travel agents, tour operators and metasearch partners.