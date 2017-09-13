DURHAM, NC – PureHD is excited to announce its most recent deployment of DISH's EVOLVE® at Unscripted Durham in North Carolina. This is the first location for the new lifestyle brand by Dream and the second EVOLVE® install for the Dream Hotel Group. The Unscripted brand is Dream's newest lifestyle brand and hospitality concept, designed to attract progressive and creative travelers. The 74-room hotel features a rooftop deck and pool along with three street-level restaurants for hotel guests and public alike.

EVOLVEis a 4K-capable "set-back" box that integrates streaming apps and live linear programming into one customizable solution. An Android TVTM-based platform, EVOLVE gives guests access to thousands of Android TV applications from the Google Play Store, including music, movies and games. The set-back box also features Chromecast built-in, giving guests the ability to cast content from apps like YouTube®, Hulu and HBO without the use of a residential grade Chromecast and its inherent security challenges.

"We chose to go with PureHD's interactive product because we wanted to be on the cutting edge of in-room technology," said Christian Cooper, Vice President of Information Technology. "Delivering guest content via mobile devices to the hotel guest room television is essential. We need to bring the residential experience to the guest rooms, and we need to do that seamlessly. We are excited to be working with PureHD, and we know this product will leverage our hotel brand and set us apart from other hotels in the market."

"PureHD is pleased to be providing Unscripted Durham hotel with DISH's EVOLVE," stated Thomas Pullen, President of PureHD. "Dream Hotel Group has been a pleasure to work with and we think the Unscripted Hotel is an ideal environment for the EVOLVE product. The speed of the interface, along with the power of Google search built into the solution, is the next step in in-room technology, and we are sure that this product will provide guests with an optimal television experience."

Other EVOLVE features include the following:

Advanced Program Guide – With an interactive program guide featuring genre filters and 23 hours of future programming data, EVOLVE improves the way guests discover, navigate and watch live TV in their hotel rooms.

– With an interactive program guide featuring genre filters and 23 hours of future programming data, EVOLVE improves the way guests discover, navigate and watch live TV in their hotel rooms. Channel Preview – When in the program guide, hover over any title to view a pop-up window that displays live video from the channel. This allows guests to view exactly what's on before selecting.

– When in the program guide, hover over any title to view a pop-up window that displays live video from the channel. This allows guests to view exactly what's on before selecting. Configuration Tool – Customize EVOLVE's UI with branding, welcome channels and pre-loaded apps.

– Customize EVOLVE's UI with branding, welcome channels and pre-loaded apps. PMS Integration – Provide guests with personalized messages on the home screen and automatically clear their personal information from EVOLVE as they check out.

– Provide guests with personalized messages on the home screen and automatically clear their personal information from EVOLVE as they check out. Bluetooth LE with Audio Support – Watch TV with Bluetooth headsets to eliminate disruptions when multiple people are staying in the same room.

– Watch TV with Bluetooth headsets to eliminate disruptions when multiple people are staying in the same room. 4K Capability – EVOLVE will continue providing guests with a premium television viewing experience as hotels deliver more 4K offerings.

Android TV, Google Play, Chromecast built-in, and YouTube are trademarks of Google Inc.