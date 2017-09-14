Frasers Hospitality Meets Travellers’ Needs with Revamped Loyalty Programme
Fraser World Loyalty programme focuses on providing range of lifestyle benefits to members including e-shopping vouchers and free stays
Fraser World members enjoy a wide array of personalised services and special privileges ranging from complimentary apartment upgrades to exclusive discounts on room rates and food and beverage items. Early check-ins, from as early as 8am, and late check-outs as late as 6pm are also offered to members, amongst other benefits.
"Customer feedback has shown that our members want a greater level of flexibility in using their points. Travellers are also seeking instant gratification in a loyalty programme, which will allow them to redeem their rewards right away. These new perks are designed to meet the ever-evolving needs of our customers and to reward our valued members who have grown together with the brand," said Mr Choe Peng Sum, Chief Executive Officer of Frasers Hospitality.
Membership is complimentary and the programme is divided across three tiers – Crystal, Sapphire, Diamond – with each progressive level offering improved benefits. The programme has been enhanced to ensure that all members, including Crystal members, receive a discount on both long term and short term stays at participating Frasers Hospitality properties. Those with Crystal membership enjoy 10% off best flexible rates, while Sapphire and Diamond members are entitled to discounts of up to 15% and 20% respectively. Fraser World members can enjoy the benefits at participating properties across North Asia, Southeast Asia, Australia, Europe, and the Middle-East.
To become a Fraser World member and discover the entire range of Fraser World benefits, please visit: https://fraserworld.frasershospitality.com/. Terms and conditions apply.
Frasers Hospitality, the hospitality arm of Frasers Centrepoint Limited, is a global hospitality operator with Gold-Standard serviced, hotel residences and boutique lifestyle hotels across North Asia, Southeast Asia, Australia, Europe, and the Middle East. Frasers Hospitality commits to “anticipates and exceeds the evolving needs of executive travellers through continuous innovation”, and providing its customers with the space, family and community away from home. Conceived with the lifestyle preferences of today’s discerning extended stay executive travellers in mind, Frasers Hospitality has three branded Gold-Standard serviced residences offerings – Fraser Suites, Fraser Place and Fraser Residence, a second-tier brand, Modena by Fraser, and a design-led hotel residence brand, Capri by Fraser. In addition, the group operates two brands of upscale boutique lifestyle hotels, Malmaison and Hotel du Vin. For more information on Frasers Hospitality Pte Ltd, please visit www.frasershospitality.com.