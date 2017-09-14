Singapore – In line with its commitment to constantly deliver exceptional services to its guests, Frasers Hospitality, a division of Frasers Centrepoint Limited, has relaunched its Fraser World loyalty programme to meet the evolving needs of today's traveller. The new lifestyle-focused loyalty programme includes the redemption of e-shopping vouchers.

The newly relaunched programme marks the transformation of Fraser World from a recognition programme to a rewards and redemption programme, and one that is continually adapting to its customers' preferences. Designed specifically to complement travellers' lifestyles, Fraser World members will now be able to instantly redeem points for complimentary stays or lifestyle rewards like e-shopping vouchers. Additionally, Fraser World members will also find it easier to accumulate points and qualify for the different membership tiers.

Fraser World members enjoy a wide array of personalised services and special privileges ranging from complimentary apartment upgrades to exclusive discounts on room rates and food and beverage items. Early check-ins, from as early as 8am, and late check-outs as late as 6pm are also offered to members, amongst other benefits.

"Customer feedback has shown that our members want a greater level of flexibility in using their points. Travellers are also seeking instant gratification in a loyalty programme, which will allow them to redeem their rewards right away. These new perks are designed to meet the ever-evolving needs of our customers and to reward our valued members who have grown together with the brand," said Mr Choe Peng Sum, Chief Executive Officer of Frasers Hospitality.

Membership is complimentary and the programme is divided across three tiers – Crystal, Sapphire, Diamond – with each progressive level offering improved benefits. The programme has been enhanced to ensure that all members, including Crystal members, receive a discount on both long term and short term stays at participating Frasers Hospitality properties. Those with Crystal membership enjoy 10% off best flexible rates, while Sapphire and Diamond members are entitled to discounts of up to 15% and 20% respectively. Fraser World members can enjoy the benefits at participating properties across North Asia, Southeast Asia, Australia, Europe, and the Middle-East.

To become a Fraser World member and discover the entire range of Fraser World benefits, please visit: https://fraserworld.frasershospitality.com/. Terms and conditions apply.

