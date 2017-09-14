Guestline announces expansion of team in Ireland
Following the launch of its new Ireland office and introduction of a dedicated country manager, global hospitality software business Guestline today announces the expansion of its team with the appointment of Ingrid Fallon as regional sales manager.
As part of Guestline's plans to realise strong market growth, O'Gara and Fallon will be attending a host of industry events in the coming months to meet industry colleagues and showcase Guestline. Events the new Ireland team will be attending include the Munster GDPR Hotels Conference taking place in Killarney on 17 October 2017, the International Hospitality Exchange on 17 and 18 October 2017 in Belfast and the Irish Hospitality Institute Founders Banquet and Awards Event in Dublin on 23 November 2017.
Commenting on the new appointment James Cannon, head of international development, Guestline, said:
"Since launching our office in Ireland, we have enjoyed an overwhelmingly positive response. As we focus on growing our profile in the market it is important to invest in the development of our team. Ingrid has a wealth of industry insight and knowledge that will benefit both our existing and potential clients, as well as our own team. The following months are packed full of events and networking opportunities and we look forward to sharing our market leading software with the hospitality industry in Ireland."
Guestline has also launched a dedicated Irish telephone number to support customers in direct response to customer requests. Customers in Ireland can now call 01 691 4784.
For more information on Guestline please visit Guestline.com, and for demonstrations in Ireland please email Clio O'Gara on clio.ogara@guestline.com.
About Guestline
Established in the UK, Guestline provide innovative property management and distribution software to the hospitality industry. Founded on cloud-based technology, Guestline's revenue generating solutions enable hotel groups and independents of all sizes to achieve maximum occupancy at the most profitable rate.
Fully integrated into the Guestline distribution and central reservation platforms, the property management software is currently growing revenues in businesses in 20 countries across five continents. The range of products include Rezlynx PMS, online booking manager, CRS, channel distribution , PCI compliance and EPoS systems.
For more information, visit www.guestline.com