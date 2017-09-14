Following the launch of its new Ireland office and introduction of a dedicated country manager, global hospitality software business Guestline today announces the expansion of its team with the appointment of Ingrid Fallon as regional sales manager.

Fallon joins the team with immediate effect and brings with her over nine years of experience in the hospitality industry. She has held a number of sales and business development roles in Ireland, working as regional director of business development for Evolution Distribution and business development manager for Ireland for SoftBrands Hospitality - in addition to a previous sales executive role at Guestline. Reporting to new country manager for Ireland Clio O'Gara, Fallon will be responsible for delivering sales and supporting existing and new clients in the Irish market.

As part of Guestline's plans to realise strong market growth, O'Gara and Fallon will be attending a host of industry events in the coming months to meet industry colleagues and showcase Guestline. Events the new Ireland team will be attending include the Munster GDPR Hotels Conference taking place in Killarney on 17 October 2017, the International Hospitality Exchange on 17 and 18 October 2017 in Belfast and the Irish Hospitality Institute Founders Banquet and Awards Event in Dublin on 23 November 2017.

Commenting on the new appointment James Cannon, head of international development, Guestline, said:

"Since launching our office in Ireland, we have enjoyed an overwhelmingly positive response. As we focus on growing our profile in the market it is important to invest in the development of our team. Ingrid has a wealth of industry insight and knowledge that will benefit both our existing and potential clients, as well as our own team. The following months are packed full of events and networking opportunities and we look forward to sharing our market leading software with the hospitality industry in Ireland."

Guestline has also launched a dedicated Irish telephone number to support customers in direct response to customer requests. Customers in Ireland can now call 01 691 4784.

For more information on Guestline please visit Guestline.com, and for demonstrations in Ireland please email Clio O'Gara on clio.ogara@guestline.com.