PMS Software Evaluation Scorecard Ensures Hotels Can Find Their Ideal Property Management System
Hoteliers can use step-by-step quantitative assessment to determine their ideal PMS match with newly released easy-to-use scorecard and template
The downloadable scorecard and template address the most critical areas that require consideration during the evaluation process including:
- Defining goals
- Creating a list of potential vendors/solutions
- Annual Costs
- Implementation
- Mobility
- Integration
- Reporting/Insights
- Ease of use/User Interface
- Automation
- Security and Scalability
- Service and Support
Jos Schaap, hospitality technology industry veteran and founder of StayNtouch explains, "We realize that the selection and evaluation process of a new hotel PMS can seem like a daunting task. But it's worth all of the effort. After all, the system you choose will play a critical role in helping you manage your hotel and grow your business. We've developed this scorecard to help hoteliers understand the ins and outs of what to look for when evaluating new hotel systems and make well-informed decisions when they are ready to take the next steps. "
A well thought out hotel PMS strategy coupled with the right technology partner is very powerful. Click here to download the free PMS Software Evaluation Scorecard or visit http://go.stayntouch.com/PMSEvaluationScorecard_ContentLandingpage.html
About StayNTouch®
StayNTouch is a "Software as a Service" hotel property management systems (PMS) company focused on developing solutions that help hotels raise service levels, drive revenues, reduce costs, and ultimately change the way hotels can captivate their guests. Developed with mobility in mind, the pioneering platform enables hotels to create long lasting relationships with their guests by delivering personalized service levels that today"s guests require.
StayNTouch operates on tablets and smartphones, empowering hotel employees to go above and beyond in exceeding guest expectations at every touch point.
Powering over 75,000 rooms globally, our game-changing solution frees hotels from the constraints of legacy or premise systems, dramatically streamlines operations, increases margins, and revolutionizes how front-line staff connect with guests.
StayNTouch is a trusted partner to many of the most forward-thinking hotels, resorts, casinos and chains in the industry, including Yotel, Zoku Amsterdam, Valencia Hotels, The Freehand Hotels, Modus hotels and the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.
For more information, visit www.stayntouch.com.
Unless indicated otherwise, all trademarks and service marks herein are trademarks of StayNTouch, Inc. or an affiliate thereof.