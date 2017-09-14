Investing in the right property management system (PMS) will help increase hotel revenue, drive guest engagement, and boost staff efficiencies, but with many options available, what selection criteria should hoteliers use to make the right decision for their unique property? Knowing that not all hotel PMS solutions are created equal, StayNTouch® has released a comprehensive PMS Evaluation Scorecard designed to help hotel operators select the right PMS for their needs and budget.

The criteria-based approach is created on a quantitative assessment of the PMS in terms of functionality, flexibility, maintainability, and usability. This gives hoteliers a practical insight into how the software is developed, implemented and supported - and any potential technical barriers that prevent scalability or adoption. Hoteliers can use the step-by-step scorecard to determine the total score for each PMS vendor and then consider only the technology providers with the highest grades. By the end of the scoring process, hoteliers will know how to choose the best PMS for their unique goals and needs.

The downloadable scorecard and template address the most critical areas that require consideration during the evaluation process including:

Defining goals

Creating a list of potential vendors/solutions

Annual Costs

Implementation

Mobility

Integration

Reporting/Insights

Ease of use/User Interface

Automation

Security and Scalability

Service and Support

Jos Schaap, hospitality technology industry veteran and founder of StayNtouch explains, "We realize that the selection and evaluation process of a new hotel PMS can seem like a daunting task. But it's worth all of the effort. After all, the system you choose will play a critical role in helping you manage your hotel and grow your business. We've developed this scorecard to help hoteliers understand the ins and outs of what to look for when evaluating new hotel systems and make well-informed decisions when they are ready to take the next steps. "

A well thought out hotel PMS strategy coupled with the right technology partner is very powerful. Click here to download the free PMS Software Evaluation Scorecard or visit http://go.stayntouch.com/PMSEvaluationScorecard_ContentLandingpage.html