The Mediterranean Resort & Hotel Real Estate Forum (MR&H) today announced the launch of the inaugural Top Mediterranean Resort Awards created to recognize outstanding mixed-use resorts and developments across the region.

The shortlist of nominations has been selected by a panel of expert judges and in recognition of the nominee's dedication to furthering tourism across the Mediterranean through industry leading design, guest amenities and service. A winner will be selected from both the following categories:

Top Mediterranean Resort – currently in operation

Top Mediterranean Resort – currently in development

Public voting to select the winner is encourage and can be completed via the following link: http://www.mrandh.com/top-resorts. Voting will close on Thursday 21st September 2017. The winner will be announced shortly in advance of the third annual MR&H event (16th – 18th October 2017) with the prize giving ceremony taking place during the forum.

Alexi Khajavi, Executive Vice President, Questex Hospitality + Travel commenting on the launch of the award said: "the Mediterranean resort sector is probably the most synonymous with tourism as we know it in the 21st century. From its roots as a vehicle to facilitate mass tourism and access to cultures, regions and experiences previously unexplored to the high luxury and multi-amenity developments we see today, this is a truly exciting area of our industry. We created Top Mediterranean Resort Award to acknowledge the best in class for this genre and look forward to meeting the nominees at the MR&H event this October which is being held at the PortAventura Convention Centre, Tarragona, Spain".

MR&H is the Mediterranean's meeting place for mixed-use resort, hotel investment and development. Now in its third year, MR&H has become an established setting for business discussion, deal-making and discovering new and exclusive opportunities. The event takes place on the 16th - 18th October 2017 at the PortAventura Convention Centre, Tarragona, Spain. The following companies have already confirmed their attendance at MR&H 2017:

AccorHotels – AllAboutConcepts - Amazing Evolution - ARCADIS ESPAÑA DESIGN & CONSULTANCY SL - Atoz S.A. – Azora - Bank Of America Merrill Lynch - Barings Real Estate Europe – Belmond - Best Western Hotels & Resorts – CAIXABANK - Camper & Nicholsons Marinas Ltd - Catalonia Hotels & Resorts - CBRE Hotels - Christie & Co - Colony Northstar - Dream Hotel Group - easyHotel plc - Enterprise Greece - European Golf Design – Eurosic – Eurowings - Fosun Property Holding - Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts - GfK Retail and Technology – Givi - Graham Associates - Griffin Partners - HAPPY HOLIDAYS S.A. - Hellenic Republic, Ministry of Tourism - Invesco Real Estate – Kerten - KSL Capital Partners Int. – LBRI - LifeOnTheMediterranean.com - LMEY Investments AG - MAZAL SRL - Neiko Enterprises - Neilson Active Holidays - noor design - Ombria Resort - Only-apartments - Pandox AB - Patron Capital - Petit Palace Hoteles - Proprietes & Co - Puccini Group - Quinta Pompeyo - Resources for Leisure Assets - ROOM MATE – Savills - Scape Design – Servotel - Slow Life Architects – Spinnia - TATWEER MISR - The Almanzora Group - Unexpected Ideas, S.L. – WATG - Worldwide Kids Ltd - Wyndham Hotel Group - XCO2

The conference programme for MR&H delivers a balance of trend analysis, investor insight and funding patterns alongside more practical discussions such as the most efficient operating structure and managing the sometimes complex relationships between the various owners and operators involved in mixed-use developments. The programme is live and available to view here.

Host venue for MR&H 2017, the world-class PortAventura Convention Centre is located on the Costa Dorada and only an hour from the centre of Barcelona. Complimentary shuttle buses will be provided to transport delegates to and from the airport.

For more information on MR&H 2017, visit www.mrandh.com

Contact

Emily Newman

Phone: +44 (0)7771 686202

Send Email